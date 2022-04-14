Victory Field Classic Participants Announced, Tickets Now Available

INDIANAPOLIS - For the 13th time since 2009, four Indiana high school baseball teams will compete in the Victory Field Classic presented by BSN Sports and U.S. Army Recruiting. On Friday, April 29, Franklin Community, Franklin Central, Westfield and Noblesville will take the field.

Only one ticket is needed to attend both games. Tickets to the high school doubleheader may be purchased here or by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at [email protected] or (317) 269-3545.

"We are excited to continue the tradition of hosting four Central Indiana high school baseball programs for the Victory Field Classic," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "This annual high school doubleheader creates lasting memories for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at our terrific downtown ballpark."

Gates open at 4:30 PM for the 5:30 PM matchup between Franklin Community (away) and Franklin Central (home). The nightcap - set for an approximate 8 PM first pitch - features Westfield (away) against Noblesville (home).

Many top Indiana high school baseball preps have played at Victory Field before becoming professional ballplayers. Hunter Owen, who has played for the Indianapolis Indians in each of the last three seasons, played in the 2012 IHSAA 2A State Baseball Championship with Evansville Mater Dei High School. Dillon Peters, who pitched for the Indians in 2021, was the starting pitcher for Cathedral High School in the 2010 and '11 IHSAA 4A State Baseball Championships.

This year's Victory Field Classic is highlighted by Franklin Community junior outfielder/left-handed pitcher Max Clark, a Vanderbilt University commit who is the No. 1 high school player nationally in the Class of 2023 according to Baseball America. Westfield - Hoosier Crossroads Conference champions in 2021 - has a pair of Division I commits as well in right-handed pitcher Gage Stanifer (University of Cincinnati) and Keaton Mahan (Ohio State University).

Starting at 3 PM, limited parking will also be available to the general public at Victory Field for $5 per vehicle (cash only).

For more on the Indianapolis Indians, visit IndyIndians.com.

