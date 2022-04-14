Lockport Singer/The Voice Contestant Joshua Vacanti to Perform with BPO at Bisons July 4th KeyBank Independence Night

The Buffalo Bisons are excited to announce that singer/recording artist and Lockport-native, Joshua Vacanti, is scheduled to perform along with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the team's 26th annual KeyBank Independence Night at the ballpark.

The great WNY summertime tradition, the KeyBank Independence Night celebration returns to the ballpark for the first time in three years on Monday, July 4th as the Bisons host the Syracuse Mets for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. After the two Thruway Series rivals battle it out on the field, fans will be treated to a fantastic postgame concert from the BPO featuring Vacanti as well as the Bisons' largest fireworks show of the season.

Vacanti, who studied vocal performance at SUNY Buffalo State College, captured the hearts and attention of Western New Yorkers as well as the entire country by his performance on NBC's 'The Voice' singing competition. On the popular show, Vacanti finished in the Top 8 while being coached by iconic singer/songwriter, John Legend. Vacanti's sound blends elements of pop and musical theatre with his Christian contemporary roots.

Tickets & Limited Time Offer

Tickets for this year's KeyBank Independence Night are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. The Bisons also have a tremendous deal on the popular BPO Family Pack which includes four July 4th tickets, four hot dog/soda vouchers, 25% off at the ballpark's gift shops and if ordered by Sunday, April 17, also includes FOUR FREE FLEX TICKETS. At only $109, the BPO Family Pack with the bonus flex tickets is a savings of over 50% (*Pack can be customized with additional discounted tickets/food for larger families).

