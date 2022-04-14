WooSox Continue Home Run-Fest, Beat Lehigh Valley in Home Opener

WORCESTER, M.A. - A trio of late blasts gave the Worcester Red Sox (6-1) a win in their home opener, an 8-3 final against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4) at Polar Park on Tuesday afternoon in front of 6,900.

The game was tied at two entering the bottom of sixth, a score that changed in two swings-Yolmer Sanchez smashed a two-run home run to right-center to put the WooSox on top, and after a Jeter Downs single, Triston Casas annihilated a two-run shot of his own to bust the game wide open. Casas' home run was 110 miles-per-hour off the bat and travelled 477 feet, the second-longest homer by a Worcester player at Polar Park.

Worcester native John Andreoli knocked an RBI single in the top of the seventh for Lehigh Valley, cutting the lead to 6-3. But half an inning later, Ryan Fitzgerald crushed another two-run long ball to center. Over their first seven games, the WooSox have hit a Minor League Baseball-leading 16 home runs.

Kaleb Ort added a scoreless ninth, making it a 2-0 all-time record for Worcester in their home opener.

Early on, Sanchez came to the plate in the bottom of the second with a runner in scoring position. He worked a 3-2 count in his first Polar Park at-bat, and then smacked a line drive to left center to start his three-hit day. Left fielder Dalton Guthrie overran the ball, and by the time he tracked it down, Sanchez was standing on second with an RBI double to put the home team up 1-0.

Three innings later, Sanchez worked a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a groundout and an intentional walk to Triston Casas, Rob Refsnyder doubled off the Worcester Wall to make it 2-0 WooSox. The swing marked Refsnyder's second RBI of the season and his first at Polar Park.

On the mound, Thomas Pannone was sterling in his first career start at Polar Park, tossing five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks. The right-hander struck out all three batters he faced the second and exited in line for the win.

Lehigh Valley tied the game an inning after Pannone's departure on an RBI single by Dalton Guthrie and a Donny Sands sac-fly, all against reliever Eduard Bazardo, before Worcester's late offensive outburst.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Television coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Tickets are available at WooSox.com.

