Bisons Use Samad Taylor Grand Slam to Upend Rochester 10-1

April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - After getting rained out the previous night, the Buffalo Bisons returned to Frontier Field to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 10-1 on a Thursday night where the Herd put up a season-high 10 runs and 16 hits.

Washington Nationals top prospect Cade Cavalli got the start for Rochester and pitched the first four innings relatively unscathed, allowing just one run while striking out seven. But the Bisons got to him in a big way in the fifth, recording four straight hits before they chased him from the game. Jace Fry then came on to try and put out the fire, but Samad Taylor promptly crushed a grand slam into deep left field to put the Bisons up 7-1.

It was more of the same in the sixth, as the top of the Buffalo order, Nathan Lukes, Vinny Capra, and Gabriel Moreno, recorded three consecutive singles before a Cullen Large double made it a 10-1 ballgame. Lukes, Capra, and Moreno would all go on to record three-hit games, combining to go 9-16 with six runs and four RBIs.

Moreno also paired nicely with Bisons starter Casey Lawrence, who recorded his second win of the season in this one. Lawrence got off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing two hits and a walk in the first, but settled down nicely after that and got into a groove from the third inning on. Lawrence retired 11 out of his next 12 batters and would ultimately go six innings giving up just the lone run.

Jeremy Beasley would follow and throw a perfect seventh, Tayler Saucedo, who joined the Herd earlier this week, came in and recorded the next five outs, four of which came via the strikeout, before Matt Gage finished things off with another K.

The Bisons and Red Wings will make up Wednesday's rainout with a doubleheader tomorrow; Game 1 is set for 1:05 p.m. and will feature Bowden Francis on the mound for the Herd and Luis Reyes for the Wings. Game 2, which will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, will see another pair of righties in Shaun Anderson and Jefry Rodríguez.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.