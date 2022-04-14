Watching on the Weekend: Saints to Air All Friday and Saturday Home Games on FOX 9+, Sunday Home Games on 45TV

April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints will play 75 home games this season, the most in franchise history. Fans wanting to check out the Twins stars of tomorrow, today will have the opportunity to watch nearly half of those games on a couple of local channels. The Saints are airing 36 of their 75 home games on FOX 9+ and 45TV.

Each Friday and Saturday night game can be seen on FOX 9+ (Comcast 10/807, DirectTV 29, Dish 29, Mediacom 10/803, Over the Air 9.2 and Spectrum 10). The Saints have 24 Friday and Saturday games this season. In addition to the Friday broadcast of the games, FOX 9+ will also carry the post-game fireworks show. Each Friday night fireworks show is set to a different musical theme.

For the fourth full season, all Sunday home games will be carried on 45TV, the only fully independent station in Minneapolis/St. Paul. The Saints have a total of 12 Sunday home games beginning with April 17. All Sunday home games are scheduled for 2:07 p.m. with the exception of May 29 (5:07 p.m.), July 3 (6:07 p.m.), and September 4 (5:07 p.m.).

The remaining 39 home games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro area. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will broadcast all 75 home games at MiLB.TV. The subscription based service is $49.99 for the entire season, or $12.99 per month, and includes the broadcasts of all Minor League teams.

Sean Aronson returns for his 16th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 150 games. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010.

For the ninth season, Aronson will be joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network.

The home opener is Tuesday, Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.