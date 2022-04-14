Seabold Strong, Casas Homers Again in 7-3 Win over IronPigs

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (7-1) offensive onslaught continued Wednesday night with four extra base hits, leading the way in a 7-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-5) at Polar Park.

The WooSox took an early lead in the second on a swing from Grant Williams, a double the opposite way down the left field line that plated two. Williams' knock was the tone-setter, as Worcester cracked two more doubles by night's end.

Still 2-0 in the fifth, the WooSox began the inning by loading the bases on a single and back-to-back walks. Lehigh Valley went to the bullpen for Jakob Eastman to face Rob Refnysder, and Worcester's number two hitter came through, lining a two-run double to make it 4-0. Triston Casas was next, went down 1-2 in the count and then grounded a sharp two-run single through the right side to extend the lead to six.

That all but sealed the win for Worcester starter Connor Seabold, who delivered five scoreless innings with two strikeouts. The right-hander was efficient, getting seven of his nine outs via the ground ball and using 71 pitches through the five frames.

Silvino Bracho followed Seabold out of the bullpen and allowed a solo home run to Nick Maton in the sixth.

An inning later, Casas came to the plate and smashed another homer, a 110-mile-per-hour missile, 410-foot missile over the Worcester Wall. The long ball marked Casas' second in as many days and his third of the year.

The IronPigs scored in the final two innings, an eighth inning RBI single by Jorge Bonifacio and a John Andreoli home run in the ninth. Andreoli, a Worcester native, circled the bases to cheers from his friends and family behind the plate.

Worcester improves to 7-1, two wins off the best start in modern Red Sox Triple-A history (a 9-1 mark set by the 2013 Pawtucket Red Sox). The WooSox are also the only one loss team remaining in Triple-A, leading both the International League and Pacific Coast League.

