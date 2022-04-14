Indianapolis at St. Paul Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their game on Thursday evening at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 25 when the Indians make their next trip to the Twin Cities.

The next game of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at 7:37 PM ET. The Indians are coming off their first no-hitter since 2012, thrown last night by right-handed pitchers Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos. The historic shutout victory extended Indianapolis' win streak to five consecutive games.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:35 PM ET to begin a six-game series vs. Columbus.

Prospects Nights and Daily Deals highlight the April 19-24 homestand, and single-game tickets are still available. 2022 season tickets, mini plans and flex plans come with priority seating access.

To purchase, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

