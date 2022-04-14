Indianapolis at St. Paul Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their game on Thursday evening at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 25 when the Indians make their next trip to the Twin Cities.
The next game of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at 7:37 PM ET. The Indians are coming off their first no-hitter since 2012, thrown last night by right-handed pitchers Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos. The historic shutout victory extended Indianapolis' win streak to five consecutive games.
The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:35 PM ET to begin a six-game series vs. Columbus.
Prospects Nights and Daily Deals highlight the April 19-24 homestand, and single-game tickets are still available. 2022 season tickets, mini plans and flex plans come with priority seating access.
To purchase, or for more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Indianapolis at St. Paul Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tonight's Saints Game Canceled, Will be Made up as a Doubleheader on May 25 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp April 19-24 Homestand Highlights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lockport Singer/The Voice Contestant Joshua Vacanti to Perform with BPO at Bisons July 4th KeyBank Independence Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Victory Field Classic Participants Announced, Tickets Now Available - Indianapolis Indians
- Watching on the Weekend: Saints to Air All Friday and Saturday Home Games on FOX 9+, Sunday Home Games on 45TV - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Continue Home Run-Fest, Beat Lehigh Valley in Home Opener - Worcester Red Sox
- Seabold Strong, Casas Homers Again in 7-3 Win over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Lopez Homers Late in Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- That's a No-No: Three Indians Hurlers Combine to No-Hit Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Walk-Off Mud Hens for Second Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 18-14 in 11 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Burleson, Yepez Drive in 12 Runs to Roar Memphis Back at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indianapolis at St. Paul Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Victory Field Classic Participants Announced, Tickets Now Available
- That's a No-No: Three Indians Hurlers Combine to No-Hit Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (5-2) at St. Paul Saints (5-2)
- Indy Rains on St. Paul's Tuesday Night Parade