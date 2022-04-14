WooSox vs. IronPigs Postponed Due to Rain

April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's (Thursday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Polar Park has been postponed due to rain and the forecast for further rains throughout the evening.

Tonight's postponed game will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (Friday) at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. Both games will be 7-innings.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The WooSox had five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

The 1st-place Worcester Red Sox have won five in a row and they are the winningest team in all of professional baseball at 7-1 on the season. Their 7-1 start is the best start to a season for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate since the Pawtucket Red Sox began the 2013 season with a 9-1 mark (through April 14, 2013). The WooSox lead all of professional baseball with 17 HR and are 2nd in pro ball with 54 runs scored thus far (the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the Pacific Coast League lead with 57 runs).

