Jumbo Shrimp April 19-24 Homestand Highlights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, April 19 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, April 24 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit cards.

Deaf/Blind Awareness Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting their first Deaf/Blind Awareness Night. The club will have sign language interpreters behind the first base dugout for the game, as well as the Outta Sight Band from the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, which will perform the National Anthem.

Ray Charles Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind & First Coast Sign Language Interpreting, LLC: While Georgia may have been on his mind, Ray Charles learned to read and write music in braille at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. Thus, the Jumbo Shrimp are giving away Ray Charles bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. One giveaway per person, not per ticket.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Business Person Special: For only $20, fans can get a field reserved ticket, a jumbo hot dog, chips, and a Yuengling ($23 to upgrade to a dugout reserved ticket).

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, you never know when great music will pop up at the Tiki Terrace!

Dive Bar Night with Dueling Pianos: It's Dive Bar Night out at the Tiki Terrace! Join us as we transform it into your favorite dive bar, complete with Dueling Pianos!

Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys and staff will also wear red for every Friday home game this season to support the military.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2022!

Best Seat Over the House: It's Earth Day... and what better way to celebrate than by ditching the planet. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night of high-flying action as a handful of lucky fans get to take in an inning of baseball from a hot air balloon!

Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Darley's Plumbing and 121 Financial Credit Union: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Red Caps Uniforms: As part of the Jumbo Shrimp's Jackie Robinson Celebration, the Jumbo Shrimp will be paying homage to Jackie Robinson and former Negro Leagues players by wearing their Jax Red Caps uniforms.

Jackie Robinson Celebration: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we pay tribute to Jackie Robinson. On this date, the club celebrates the life and times of one of baseball's most iconic and trailblazing figures.

Scampi Socks Giveaway, presented by Darley's Plumbing and 121 Financial Credit Union: Pink goes with everything! Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates to take home for our Scampi socks giveaway, presented by Darley's Plumbing and 121 Financial Credit Union.

Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companions to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human cohort buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Section 119, Wheelhouse Lounge, and Haskell Suite Level.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday home game by running the bases! Each Sunday will also feature FREE pregame face painting and balloon animals! Fans will also have the opportunity each Sunday home game to play catch on the field from 2:00 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.

