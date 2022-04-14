April 14 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Toledo

April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (4-4) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (2-6)

Thursday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Eric Stout (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (0-0, 6.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: With back-to-back wins for the first time all year, Iowa will try to make it three in a row against the Mud Hens tonight. Lefty Eric Stout will take the ball for the I-Cubs in his first start of the 2022 season. His one and only appearance this year came out of the bullpen back on Friday, when he spun two scoreless frames, allowing just one baserunner via a walk while striking out four. Opposite of Stout will be Joey Wentz getting the start for Toledo. The southpaw has made one start this year, allowing two earned runs on two hits, one walk and one home run over three innings. He struck out four batters in the outing.

ALL THE WAY BACK: Iowa had their second comeback victory of the year and their first walk-off of the 2022 season last night when they scored three runs in the ninth inning to defeat Toledo for the second consecutive night. Iowa's offense had been silenced for the first eight innings, registering just four hits as a team, including just one through the first six innings. In the ninth, they turned it all around, stringing together three hits with a fielder's choice, intentional walk and sacrifice fly mixed in to score three runs and win the game. In 2021, Iowa had 22 comeback victories and five walk-off wins. Their first walk-off of the year last year was on May 7, in their fourth home game of the year against Indianapolis; with the last walk-off at Principal Park before last night coming on July 31 against Louisville.

MAKE IT THREE: With their walk-off victory last night, Iowa moved to 2-0 at home, with both home wins coming against Toledo. Two wins against the Mud Hens at Principal Park already puts them ahead of last year, when Iowa went 1-5 at home against Toledo. The I-Cubs were just 3-9 overall last year when they played the Mud Hens, meaning a win tonight could total their season total last year.

NEW TERRITORY: Eric Stout is set to make just the 19th start of his minor league career, pitching in his 188th game. Stout made four starts last year for Triple-A Jacksonville, nine starts in 2019 and three combined starts in 2017 and 2018 with the Omaha Storm Chasers. His longest start last season with the Jumbo Shrimp was 4.0 innings and he did so twice, once on June 17 and once on July 3. He threw 4.1 innings of relief on June 11 last year, marking his longest outing of his seven-game season. In his first game with Iowa this year, the lefty spun two scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner via a walk. He also struck out four batters on 34 pitches. Stout will take the ball looking to earn the first win of the season for an I-Cubs starting pitcher, as they enter the game with an 0-3 record as a group.

D&D: After collecting his first multi-hit game in the opener of this series, Greg Deichmann continued his hot streak last night by recording two more singles and the game-tying RBI in the ninth. Hitting ahead of him last night, Brennen Davis also came through in the clutch. Davis recorded his first multi-hit game of the season with a single and an RBI double which got the ninth-inning scoring started for the I-Cubs. The pair of outfielders went just 3-for-34 with one extra-base hit in Buffalo, but since returning to Des Moines, they've combined for an 8-for-15 performance with two doubles, three runs scored, and five RBI. With Deichmann hitting .625 and Davis hitting .429, they hold the two highest averages this series among I-Cubs with at least two at-bats.

PITCH ALL NINE: Iowa got the 3-2 win last night after scoring three runs in the ninth, but Toledo got their second run a solo home run in the top-half of the inning. It marked the second game in a row the I-Cubs have allowed a home run in the ninth inning, after surrendering a two-run shot in Toledo's three-run ninth on Tuesday. In their two games against Toledo, the Mud Hens have scored four runs on four hits in the ninth inning, while scoring just three runs on six hits in the other 16 innings the two teams have played. Iowa has now allowed a run in the ninth inning in all four games they have pitched a ninth inning, giving up seven total runs in the ninth. In their first win of the year against Buffalo they allowed two runs in the ninth, they surrendered one in their second win, and have now given up three runs on Tuesday and one more last night. The seven runs they have allowed in the ninth are two more than any other inning, allowing five in the fourth inning.

FIRST FOR EVERYTHING: Tonight will mark the first Thursday game of the 2022 season for Iowa, after their first Thursday game was postponed due to inclement weather in Buffalo last week. Iowa went 7-14 on Thursday's in 2021, holding a 3-7 mark at Principal Park.

AGAINST TOLEDO: With their two wins to start the series, Iowa now has more wins at home in 2022 against Toledo than they did in all of 2021. With the two wins, they move to 3-5 against the Mud Hens and 5-9 overall in the last two years. A win tonight would match the total number of wins they got all year last year against Toledo. Iowa will face off with Toledo 21 total times this season, tied for second most games against an opponent in 2022.

SHORT HOPS: Last night's ninth inning rally gave Cayne Ueckert the victory, making it all four victories Iowa holds going to a relief pitcher; the starters hold a record of 0-3...coming into last night, the I-Cubs were 0-4 when scoring fewer than four runs and 0-3 when allowing less than four runs.

