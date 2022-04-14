Tonight's Saints Game Canceled, Will be Made up as a Doubleheader on May 25
April 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are finding out what it means to play baseball in April. A rain shortened game on Tuesday and a 38 degree start on Wednesday. Thursday brought new challenges. Due to inclement weather, high winds, and below freezing temperatures, the Saints-Indianapolis Indians game on Thursday has been canceled.
The two teams will make up the canceled game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 25 beginning at 5:07 p.m.
Fans that had tickets for Thursday's game will receive a ticket voucher, equal to the price of their ticket, in their account that can be used for any other regular season game in 2022. Those fans that don't have an online account can exchange their tickets in person at the box office.
The Saints next game is on Friday, April 15 at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field against the Indianapolis Indians.
