Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Norfolk Tides (5-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3)

Game 8 | Home Game 3 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, April 14, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 3.00)

RODRIGUEZ: Pitched four innings, allowing 2 ER, 2 H, 4 BB with 2 K in no decision vs Charlotte 4/8 (12-1 W)

GARCIA: Allowed one earned run over three innings, 3 BB, K, 2 H in ND @ Syracuse 4/8 (1) (7-6 W - 8 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 13, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their third straight game Wednesday, losing to the Norfolk Tides for the second consecutive night, by a score of 5-1. The only run for the RailRiders came off a solo home run from Ronald Guzmán in the eighth inning.

Tides starter Chris Ellis fired four no-hit innings, striking out five and walking one, in his first appearance of the season. Hayden Wesneski took the ball for the RailRiders and tossed 3.2 frames, allowing one unearned run, with four strikeouts. After tonight's outing from Wesneski, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starters have now allowed just four earned runs over 29 innings this season (1.24 ERA).

Trailing 3-0, Ronald Guzmán broke up Norfolk's combined no-hitter and shutout with one swing of the bat to lead off the home half of the eighth. The 27-year-old first baseman hit his first home run of the season to cut the Tides lead to 3-1. Guzmán added another single in the ninth, ending the night 2-4. The RailRiders threatened for more, with two additional hits in the inning, but couldn't bring either base-runner home.

Norfolk added two more runs in the ninth to make it a 5-1 final, winning for the second straight night to start the series. Cody Sedlock (1-0) earned his first win of the season out of the bullpen. Hayden Wesneski (0-1) dropped his first decision of 2022. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has lost three straight games and is now 4-3 on the season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders look to bounce back at home tonight against the Norfolk Tides. After winning the first four games of the season in Syracuse, the RailRiders have now lost three straight contests. In 2021, the RailRiders lost three or more games only twice, with their longest losing streak spanning nine games from August 28 to September 5 (vs Lehigh Valley and Buffalo). The Tides enter tonight looking for their fifth win in the last six games.

DEIVI DAY - Deivi Garcia is set to make his second start of the young 2022 season tonight. Last time out, Garcia struggled with command against Syracuse, walking three and hitting two across three innings of work in game one of a double-header on April 8. The right-hander made 23 appearances (22 starts) for Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre in 2021, leading the team with 96 strikeouts. He enters 2022 as the number 14 prospect in the Yankees system, as ranked by Baseball America.

GRAY DAY - Grayson Rodriguez toes the slab tonight for Norfolk. The 22 year old is making his second start of the season. He enters this season as the number two prospect in the Orioles system, behind only Adley Rutschman, according to Baseball America. Only one pitcher in the 30-plus years of the Orioles' Jim Palmer minor league pitcher of the year award had ever repeated before Rodriguez shared the honor in 2019 then took it on his own in 2021. He has made 53 appearances in his career (52 starts) to the tune of a 2.37 ERA across 220.1 IP. The righty pitched for Aberdeen and Bowie last season. He led all minor league pitchers with 100 innings in strikeout rate: 14.1 per nine innings (161 K in 103.0 IP).

HIGH TIDE - Norfolk enters today as one of the top offenses in the International League. The have scored the fifth most runs (45), have the second highest on base percentage (.352), are tied for the most walks drawn (40) and are seventh in the league in OPS (.765). The Tides finished 2021 with the lowest batting average in the Triple-A East (.220), fewest runs scored (527), fewest hits (908), second fewest total bases (1,548) and second lowest on base percentage (.312). Norfolk finished with the fifth worst record in the league at 52-78.

GOING, GOING, GUZ - Last night, Ronald Guzmán launched his first home run with the RailRiders in the eighth inning to break up a combined no-hitter. It ended a hitless streak that spanned three games (0-7), even though he had reached base in all four games he had played in prior to that (1-10, 4 BB). The solo shot was his first home run since April 6, 2021 while with the Texas Rangers. He hit a leadoff solo home run off of Toronto's Tanner Roark. Guzmán missed nearly the entirety of the 2021 season due to a season-ending injury on April 13. A cartilage tear in his right knee which required surgery limited him to just seven games last season.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial's five game on base streak ended last night (8-19, 2 HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB)... Ender Inciarte has a hit in four straight games (5-17, 2 HR, 4 RBI)... Miguel Andújar lost his three-game hit streak last night by going 0 for 4 (5-12, 2B, BB, RBI).. Greg Bird has gone hitless in his last three games (0-10)...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were held to one run last night for the second straight night which is the lowest run output for SWB this season. Prior to these two games, the last time they scored one run in a game was September 26, 2021 (5-1 L vs Syracuse)... . The RailRiders have not attempted a stolen base in four of their last five games... This will be the first Thursday game of the season for SWB...

HOME SPOILER - With Tuesday night's loss to Norfolk, the RailRiders four-game home opener winning streak was snapped. Prior to Tuesday, the last time the RailRiders lost a home opener was April 7, 2016 when they were shut out 3-0 to the Rochester Red Wings. Placido Polanco went 3 for 4 with two triples for Rochester. All-time, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 1-6 against Norfolk in home openers.

WHAT'S ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Tides throughout the week. Tomorrow night is First Responder Friday. The RailRiders will offer complimentary tickets to the brave men and women that have kept us safe over the years on our First Responders Fridays. 50 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to four per week per first responder.

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (3-3) fell in a slugfest yesterday to Toronto (4-2). Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs for the second time in his career. Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres all went deep. The two wrap up the series tonight at 7:05 PM. Luis Severino faces off with Kevin Gausman... The Erie SeaWolves (3-2) defeated the Somerset Patriots (3-2) by a score of 3-0 on Wednesday night. Somerset's bullpen recorded 14 strikeouts during the game. Carlos Espinal pitched 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out seven of the eight hitters he faced. Sean Boyle gets the ball tonight for Somerset at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (3-2) fell to the Rome Braves (3-2) 8-1 on Wednesday night. The defeat halted a three-game winning streak for Hudson Valley. They were held to a season-low three hits. Matt Sauer takes the hill at 7:00 PM... Anthony Garcia launched a two-run home in the third which proved to be the winner. Juan Carela makes his season debut on the hill tonight at 7:00 PM...

