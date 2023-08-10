Veneziano Fires Six Scoreless But Chasers Fall to I-Cubs 10-3
August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - A dominating start from Anthony Veneziano was for naught Thursday at Werner Park, as the left-hander tossed 6.0 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts but the Iowa Cubs struck against the bullpen and took the game 10-2, Omaha's ninth straight loss.
Veneziano held the Cubs to just three hits and two walks over his six innings, tying a career-high in strikeouts while setting a career-high with 104 pitches. It was his third quality start with Omaha, his third shutout start of the year as well.
The Storm Chasers only offered Veneziano one run of support, as Nate Eaton connected on a solo home run in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead.
As soon as the bullpen took over for the Chasers, the Cubs surged ahead with an eight-run seventh inning. The first two runs were charged to Walter Pennington, who allowed two of his three batters to reach base and took his second straight loss. The subsequent six runs were charged to Steven Cruz, who only recorded just one out and allowed both runners he inherited from Pennington to score.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, José Briceño connected on his second home run of the season, Angelo Castellano walked and Brewer Hicklen tripled Castellano in, brining Omaha t the time within five runs. However, Iowa countered with two runs of their own in the eighth against newcomer Brett de Geus and that 10-3 lead for the Cubs held to be final.
Omaha drew a pair of walks in the eighth and one in the ninth, and left-hander Christian Chamberlain pitched a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts, but a comeback was not in the cards.
Castellano and Hicklen each finished the game with two-hit efforts, while Tyler Gentry drew a pair of walks in the loss.
Jonathan Bowlan will take his turn at righting the ship Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT from Werner Park.
