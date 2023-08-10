8.10.23 Doubleheader Information: Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 PM ET / 30 mins after G1

GAMES #108 & 109 / HOME #52 & 53: Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16)

GAME 1 PROBABLES: LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 8.31) vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, -.--)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: RHP Evan McKendry (8-4, 4.16) vs. RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 4.50)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians yesterday announced that Wednesday evening's contest vs. the Nashville Sounds at Victory Field had been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tonight with gates opening at 5:45 PM ET and Game 1 scheduled for 6:05 PM ET. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, with both games set as seven-inning affairs.

ERROR-FREE: Since July 25 the Indians are the only team in professional baseball to log a perfect fielding percentage. During the 12-game streak, Indians fielders have been perfect in 421 total chances with 103 assists and seven double plays turned. The team is 6-6 in that stretch. The errorless streak is Indy's longest since going 12 games without an error from Aug. 12-25, 2022. This season, the Indians have the fourth-fewest errors in the 20-team International League.

BAE ON BASE: Super Utilityman Ji Hwan Bae has reached base safely in each of his first four major league rehab games. Tuesday night, Bae reached base twice via walk and scored a pair of runs. Last Saturday, the switch-hitter clubbed a solo shot. The long ball was the first of his rehab and third home run this season, the others coming with Pittsburgh on April 4 at Boston and April 11 vs. Houston. Bae's blast snapped a 69-game home run drought spanning 212 plate appearances. Bae hit eight home runs for Indy during his Team MVP campaign in 2022.

MIGGY'S WORLD: Miguel Andújar smacked his 26th double of the season on Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games - his third double-digit hitting streak this season. Since his streak began on July 27, Andújar is hitting .488 (21-for-43) with nine runs, three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.379 OPS. His most recent streak includes a four-hit, five-RBI performance that made him the first Indians batter since Roberto Petagine in 1998 to have three five-RBI games in a single season. Since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 53 of 60 games and ranks among International League leaders this season in hits (1st, 123), batting average (2nd, .362), RBI (2nd, 79), OPS (4th, 1.005), slugging percentage (5th, .582), total bases (6th, 198), on-base percentage (7th, .423) and doubles (T-9th, 26).

BASE ON BALLS: The Indians are the only team in professional baseball to have drawn at least one walk in every game this season. The 107-game streak includes 528 total walks which is tied for the sixth-most in the International League. Ryan Vilade leads the team with 54 walks, followed by Aaron Shackelford (50), Nick Gonzales and Canaan Smith-Njigba with 38 apiece. Shackelford's 50 walks is a career high. Vilade is two walks shy of his career-high 56 walks with High-A Lancaster.

STRATTON BLANKS: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton earned his third consecutive outing in the month of August on Tuesday night. In 4.0 innings this month, he's allowed just one hit with seven punchouts. On Aug. 3 at Gwinnett, he fanned a season-high tying five batters in order to earn his third save of the season.

LET'S PLAY TWO: The Indians are set to play their fifth doubleheader of the season and first since splitting a twin bill vs. Columbus at Victory Field on June 21. Despite an even 4-4 record through four doubleheaders this season, the Indians have outscored their opponents 34-14 with a +21 run differential in the four wins.

TONIGHT: After Wednesday night's postponement, the Indians and Sounds will resume their six-game set with a doubleheader tonight. Game 1 is set for 6:05 PM ET, with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after. In Game 1, RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, -.--) will take the mound against Nashville's LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 8.31). In Game 2, RHP Jared Jones will take the hill for Indy against RHP Evan McKendry (8-4, 4.16). Lauer and McKendry are each making their first start against Indianapolis.

GO FOR RO: Right-hander Roansy Contreras will take the hill for his first start of the season with Indianapolis. Contreras will make his first career outing against Nashville and his 11th career start with Indianapolis. At the Triple-A level, the 23-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip), 46 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP. Contreras began the 2023 season on Pittsburgh's 0pening Day roster. The righty has made 19 appearances (11 starts) and is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA (50er/68.1ip). His season is highlighted by three-consecutive quality starts from April 15-26, going 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA (3er/18.2ip).

MR. JONES: Jared Jones will look to build off his last couple starts in his first career appearance against Nashville tonight. In his last start on Aug. 4 at Gwinnett, he tossed 5.2 two-run innings with seven punchouts. On June 28 vs. Louisville, Jones tossed 6.0 innings and limited the Bats to two runs with seven strikeouts for his first Triple-A quality start. Jones has been a strikeout machine with Indianapolis since making his Triple-A debut on 6/20, fanning 48 batters in 40.0 innings. With six-plus strikeouts in four of five outings in July, Jones led the International League in punchouts for the month (32). Over his last four outings (three starts), he is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA (10er/24.2ip), 31 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP.

THIS DATE IN 2017: Nick Kingham tossed the first 9.0-inning complete game for Indianapolis since 2014 in a 3-1 win against Syracuse at Victory Field. It was the first complete game of Kingham's career and the second of three that season for the Indians. He allowed a leadoff single in the fourth inning, a solo home run in the seventh, struck out eight and didn't walk a single batter to improve to 7-6 on the season. Kevin Newman, Max Moroff and Jordan Luplow each had two hits apiece in a game that lasted just 1 hour and 58 minutes.

