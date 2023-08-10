WooSox-Bisons Postponed Thursday at Polar Park

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's (Thursday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park has been postponed due to continued rains throughout the evening. No make-up date for tonight's rainout has been announced.

The WooSox and Bisons (AAA-Toronto) are in the midst of a series at Polar Park that already has a single-admission make-up doubleheader on the slate for tomorrow (Friday) beginning at 4:45 pm. That doubleheader is from a July 2 rainout in Buffalo. Both games will be 7-innings with Buffalo the "home" team in Game 2. The clubs are scheduled to play single-games on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm and then do not meet again this season.

Fans holding tickets for tonight (Thursday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

This is the 5th home postponement for the WooSox this season (the others came on May 3 vs. Buffalo, May 20 vs. Lehigh Valley, June 9 vs. Rochester, and July 25 vs. Rochester). They have had seven road games postponed already this season. Worcester had only two home postponements all of last year (April 14 & April 26 of 2022) after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

The probable pitching matchups for the remainder of the series vs. the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park:

Fri. Game 1 4:45 pm NESN+ RHP Wes Parsons (4-2, 5.27) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (0-0, 10.80)

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ RHP Mitch White (0-1, 10.45) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 8.02)

Sun. Game 1 1:05 pm NESN RHP Paxton Schultz (2-3, 4.62) vs. LHP Rio Gomez (0-0, 3.89)

WooSox promotions for the remainder of the first half of this homestand through Sunday afternoon at Polar Park:

Doubleheader Friday at 4:45 (due to a July 2 rainout in Buffalo): UniBank Fireworks: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Best of the British Invasion; Southbridge Town Takeover.

Saturday at 4:05: PawSox Heritage Day; Scout Sleepover; post-game Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'.

Sunday at 1:05: Home Run for Life, presented by UMass Memorial Health; Bark in the Park, presented by Southwick's Zoo, featuring a pre-game doggy parade on the field; Fallon Health Sunday Funday, when Future Starters take the field with the WooSox; Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox Summer Games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.