Rochester Plates Game Notes - August 10 vs. Lehigh Valley

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-13, 57-50) vs. Rochester Plates (18-17, 52-56)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Drew Hutchison (2-2, 5.06) vs. RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-1, 4.66)

UH, WELL THAT JUST HAPPENED: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second game of the six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 14-13, as the two teams combined for the second-most runs in a Wings game this season...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN paced all hitters with a five-RBI day at the plate, including his team-leading 18th home run, while extending his RBI streak to four games...C DREW MILLAS collected his first three-RBI game at the Triple-A level, logging his fifth RBI in August, which ranks third on the team this month...PH CODY WILSON worked a 3-for-4 day at the plate with an RBI single in his pinch-hit appearance, marking the first time since 2005 a Rochester pinch hitter has collected an RBI hit...RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ is slated to make his first start at Innovative Field against former Wings starter RHP Drew Hutchison.

CLUNKER: Wednesday night's contest finished in three hours and 29 minutes, marking the longest nine-inning game for the Wings since 5/22/2021 against SWB (4:06)... 3:29 is also the longest nine-inning game against LHV since 6/24/2017, a 3:31 hour matchup that Rochester won 5-4.

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 18th home run of the season in last night's loss, going 3-for-5 with five RBI and his team-leading 25th and 26th doubles of the season...Blankenhorn has now driven in a run in four consecutive games for the second time this season (7/8-15), and now posts a five-game hitting streak (since 8/2)...

The Pennsylvania native leads the team in home runs (18), RBI (66), walks (47), extra-base hits (45), total bases (170), and runs scored (56).

Should he lead the Red Wings in RBI this season, he would be one of three left-handed batters since 2010 to lead the team in that category (Andrew Stevenson 2022, Dustin Martin, 2010-11).

Blankenhorn is the first Rochester hitter to log five RBI and home since DEREK HILL on 7/18 (vs. DUR).

MILLAS FOR THREE!: C DREW MILLAS finished 2-for-4 in the contest, including a two-run single and an RBI double to give him his first three-RBI game at the Triple-A level...this marked Millas' first game with at least three RBI since 5/20 with Double-A Harrisburg...he now has five RBI in August, which ranks third on the team over that span.

CLUTCH IN A PINCH: PH CODY WILSON collected an RBI single in his first pinch at-bat as part of a 3-for-4 night at the plate...the RBI marked Wilson's first run driven in with Rochester since 6/6 at Worcester, and his first three-hit game since the season opener on 3/31, also at Innovative Field against the IronPigs...the Wings are tied for the sixth-most RBI by pinch hitters this season (3)...

For the first time since 2005, the Wings had pinch hitters record RBI singles in back-to-back games after Wilson's run-scoring knock followed JAKE NOLL'S walk-off single Tuesday night.

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: Rochester hitters collected 15 hits in last night's loss, while their pitchers surrendered 17...15 knocks marks the most in a loss since 8/10/22 (vs. NOR, 15 hits)...32 combined hits is the most in a game since 6/11/2022 at St. Paul when the two teams recorded the same number...

The two teams combined to score 27 runs in the game, the second-most in a single game this season and most since 6/13 against Scranton/WB.

The Wings have collected 10 or more hits 45 times this season, including 14 times since 7/1...by comparison, Lehigh Valley has collected 10+ hits 36 times, including 11 times since 7/1.

GETTING IT DUNN: CF JACK DUNN went 2-for-4 in the loss, launching his second home run with the Wings (7/28 at WOR), and first at Innovative Field...the three-run shot was his first three-run homer since 7/11/2021 with Wilmington...since returning to Rochester on 7/15, Dunn ranks fourth on the team in RBI (10)...

Last night marked his sixth multi-hit performance this year...both of his home runs have come in games in which he logs a multi-hit performance.

LONG LIVE LUIS: 2B LUIS GARCÍA went 2-for-5 in the loss with a double, a walk, and two runs scored, marking his 19th multi-hit performance as a Wing since last year...the lefty has now hit safely in all six games played with Rochester (since 8/3), and has logged four extra-base hits over his last five games since 8/4, the most on the team over that span.

MORE(NO): RHP GERSON MORENO worked the final two scoreless innings in the loss, making him one of only two Rochester relievers to not allow any earned runs...this marks Moreno's 32nd scoreless outing, the most by a Rochester reliever this year...this month, the Dominican Republic native has yet to give up an earned run through 4.2 innings pitched, making him the only Wings pitcher to not allow a run this month...

Moreno's 2.21 ERA is the lowest on the active roster (min. 5 IP).

