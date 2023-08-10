Redbirds to Host Wizards and Wands Night at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - On Saturday, August 19, the world of magic will take over AutoZone Park as the Memphis Redbirds host Wizards and Wands Night. That night, the Redbirds welcome the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) to Memphis.

The first 1,500 fans will receive one of four Redbirds-themed magical wands created by masters in the field of wandlore and kept safe in individual wand boxes. Fans are encouraged to get in line early for wizard-themed concession items including alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments for purchase at special concession stand locations.

During the game, fans can enjoy specially themed mid-inning entertainment, music and in-stadium elements. The event marks the second Wizards and Wands event of the season. Memphis hosted Wizards and Wands Day back on Saturday, April 22.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

