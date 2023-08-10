2nd Annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic" Scheduled for Sunday, August 27, at Polar Park

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Police Officers and Worcester Firefighters will take the field at Polar Park Sunday, August 27, in the second annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic," presented by the WooSox Foundation and Country Bank. First pitch is at 6 p.m., and gates open at 4:30.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 at PolarPark.com/PoliceFire. Proceeds benefit Why Me & Sherry's House, a Worcester-based nonprofit that supports children battling cancer and their families. Worcester Firefighters selected Why Me & Sherry's House in honor of retired Fire Captain Mark Wyco, who lost his daughter Bridget to childhood cancer in 1996. Last year's event benefited a charity related to the police. Worcester Firefighters will be the home team.

The winning team receives a trophy on the field after the game, as well as the funds.

At the inaugural game September 26, 2022, $15,680 was raised for the Manny 267 Foundation, which honors and celebrates the life of the late Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who made the ultimate sacrifice June 4, 2021, when he heroically dove into Green Hill Pond to attempt to save a drowning teenage boy.

The foundation distributes "Manny Tubes" (life-saving flotation devices) to police departments throughout the country to provide water safety training for officers, and it partners with the WooSox Foundation to provide swimming lessons and Polar Park baseball outings for children and police officers.

In the inaugural game, Worcester Fire held a tense 3-2 lead over Worcester Police when the competitive game was called in the bottom of the second inning due to inclement weather; the Worcester Firefighters were therefore declared winners. The players and their families, friends, and supporters then socialized in Polar Park's DCU Club into the evening.

"The Worcester Fire Department is excited to participate in another great charity event," said Worcester Fire Chief Martin Dyer. "Friendly competition between the police department and fire department are always fun events that we look forward to, and at the end of the day, we can help a local charity. Unfortunately, last year's event ended after only two innings because of rain, so we are excited to take the field against the Worcester Police Department this year, hopefully for a full game and a fire department win."

"We always look forward to friendly competition against our partners at the Worcester Fire Department," said Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent. "Both departments work hard to engage the community, and baseball has a special way of bringing people together-especially in Worcester. We want to thank the WooSox for continuing this tradition, and for being a strong community partner since day one."

"Country Bank is honored to partner with the WooSox Foundation in presenting the Police vs. Fire game," said Paul Scully, President and CEO of Country Bank. "Country Bank has been a longtime supporter of the Police and Fire Departments across our many markets. The critical work these departments do daily makes a difference in our communities. The inaugural game left its mark with great pomp and circumstance, and showed a genuine camaraderie between these two great organizations. We are looking forward to the rematch just as much as they are."

"As we started to learn about this city in 2018, we immediately recognized the central roles that the police and firefighters play in our community," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We learned that such games were a tradition a century ago, and we were eager to restore that tradition at Worcester's beautiful new ballpark. We are grateful to our friends at Country Bank for bringing this lively competition back to life, and ensuring that the funds benefit our firefighters.

"The pure fun on the field last year was preceded by a tender, bittersweet procession from St. John's Church, set to the moving music of 'Highland Cathedral.' We seek to make that ceremony a part of the event again this year, as we remember those whom we would have loved to have had with us at such joyous occasions.

"We may have only seen a few innings last year, but we saw enough to know that these brave public servants relish the opportunity to play friendly-and serious-hardball. It's a wonderful way to enjoy Polar Park on a summer night."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.