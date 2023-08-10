Blankenhorn Launches 100th MiLB Homer in 17-6 Loss

The Rochester Plates fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 17-6, Thursday night, dropping their second-straight game against the IronPigs. 1B Travis Blankenhorn collected his 100th minor league home run and his team-leading 27th double, while DH Carter Kieboom launched the Wings' first ever homer off of RHP Drew Hutchison (11 starts).

Lehigh Valley got on the board first for the second-straight night, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. 2B Kody Clemens launched a solo home run on the second pitch of the game, marking the second-straight day with a leadoff home run from the IronPigs. 1B Darick Hall followed two batters later with a two-run home run that traveled 441 ft., tied for the sixth-longest home run this season by a Lehigh Valley batter.

Rochester added back two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run home run from DH Carter Kieboom to bring the score to 3-2. The long ball marked Rochester's first off of RHP Drew Hutchison (11 starts) and Kieboom's first with the Plates since 6/2 against SYR. After loading the bases after the homer, 3B Erick Mejia drew a six-pitch walk to bring in 1B Travis Blankenhorn to tie the game at 3-3. An ensuing sacrifice fly out from RF Paul Witt plated SS Jack Dunn, giving the Plates a 4-3 lead.

The IronPigs responded in the second inning, knotting the game at 4-4 on a solo home run from 3B Esteban Quiroz. Hall followed in the third with an RBI single that brought in CF Matt Kroon to retake a 5-4 lead for Lehigh Valley. Clemens extended the IronPigs lead in the fourth with his second solo homer of the game, and an RBI groundout from LF Simon Muzziotti gave Lehigh Valley a 7-4 advantage. An RBI single from C Rafael Marchan tacked on a third run to cap off the inning.

Clemens followed in the fifth with another solo home run, marking his first professional game with three long balls, extending the IronPigs' lead to 10-4. Blankenhorn cut into the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run that popped out of the left fielder's glove and carried over the fence, but a sacrifice fly out from SS Scott Kingery moved the lead to 11-5. A wild pitch brought in Clemens in the seventh, bringing the score to 12-5, and an RBI single from Marchan extended the lead to 13-5.

In the top of the eighth, Hall launched a two-run home run, his second long ball of the night, extending Lehigh Valley's lead to 15-5. C Jacob Nottingham tacked on a run for the Plates in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single, moving the deficit to 15-6. Clemens recorded a sacrifice fly out that gave Lehigh Valley a 10-run advantage, and an ensuing RBI single broadened the lead to 17-6. The Plates were unable to score any runners in the bottom of the ninth and dropped their second-straight game against the IronPigs, falling to .500 in the second half.

RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-2, 5.18) started on the mound for the Plates, working three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four batters, taking the loss. RHP Malvin Pena made his Triple-A debut, working two innings, allowing five earned on four hits. RHP Daniel Mengden followed with an inning on the mound, allowing a run on one hit. RHP Joel Peguero worked an inning in relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk. Paul Witt became the third Rochester position player to take the mound this season, working two innings to cap off the loss.

1B Travis Blankenhorn earned Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after going 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored. The long ball, Blankenhorn's fourth in his last five games, marked his 100th minor league long ball.

Rochester will return to action tomorrow for the fourth game of their six-game series against the IronPigs. RHP Wily Peralta will take the mound for the Wings, while RHP Nick Nelson goes for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

