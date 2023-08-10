Jacksonville Wins Sixth Straight Behind Two-Homer Game from Encarnacion

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Daniel Castano pitched 5.1 innings of one-run ball and Jerar Encarnacion knocked two home runs to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 win in Thursday night's contest against the Norfolk Tides at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Down 1-0 to the Tides (68-42, 20-16), Jacksonville (52-57, 21-15) took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Jordan Groshans walked. Encarnacion (21) then clubbed a two-run shot off Norfolk starter Cade Povich (0-1) to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 advantage.

Jacksonville broke it open in the bottom of the sixth frame. Xavier Edwards walked to start the inning. After a pair of outs, Groshans singled to bring home Edwards, and then Encarnacion (22) ripped his second two-run homer of the game to make it 5-1.

Castano (2-0) went 5.1 innings allowing only one run on seven hits to earn the win. Eli Villalobos, Josh Simpson and Geoff Hartlieb combined to throw 3.2 shutout innings of relief to seal Jacksonville's sixth consecutive win - their longest winning streak of the season.

Norfolk got on the board in the opening frame. Connor Norby kicked things off with a double and a single by Heston Kjerstad plated Norby for the first run of the contest.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp, and RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

On a Miller Lite Friday Night Lites, fans can purchase $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and receive $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave and at the Brown Canopy in left field. Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Following the game on '90s Night, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show presented by Florida Health Duval County.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.