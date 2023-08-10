Bisons and Worcester Rained out on Thursday Night

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox were rained out on Thursday night at Polar Park due to heavy rains that fell throughout the day, and the threat of continued rain for the remainder of the night.

No make-up date has been announced, the team's are already scheduled to meet for doubleheader on Friday, August 11 starting at 4:45 p.m. due to a postponement at Sahlen Field on August 2.

The season series between the two long time International League foes continues on Saturday and will conclude for the season on Sunday afternoon.

