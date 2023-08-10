Redbirds Announce Promotions for August 15-20 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's August 15-20 homestand. Memphis hosts the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, August 15 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:45p.m. CDT

Wednesday, August 16- Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:45p.m. CDT

Thursday, August 17 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:45p.m. CDT

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys. Purchase a Throwback Thursday specialty ticket here with promo code PBR and receive a PBR t-shirt and two beers FOR FREE!

Friday, August 18 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 7:05p.m. CDT

25th Anniversary Baseball Card Set: The first 1,000 fans will receive the final ten cards of the Memphis Redbirds 25th Anniversary Set featuring players like Vince Coleman, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Randy Arozarena, Stubby Clapp, Rick Ankiel and more! 100 lucky fans will receive an exclusive 1 of 100 card within their set.

All-You-Can-Eat Wings: All-You-Can-Eat buffalo and lemon pepper chicken wings, boneless wings, salad with ranch dressing, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water. Purchase and All-you-can-eat ticket here.

Saturday, August 19 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:35p.m. CDT

Wizards and Wands Night: The world of magic has taken over AutoZone Park. The first 1,500 fans will receive one of four magical wands created by masters in the field of wandlore and kept safe in individual wand boxes.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Sunday, August 20 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!

Pregame Brunch: Enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Mary's in the Coors Light Chill Zone! Plus, all brunch ticket buyers will have the opportunity to play catch on the field prior to the game. Purchase a specialty brunch ticket here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

