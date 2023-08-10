Memphis Drops Dramatic Extra-Inning Game at Durham
August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with an 10-9 11-inning loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday night.
After Memphis trailed 4-0 through six, the Redbirds offense scored in each of the final five frames. In the top of the eighth inning, second baseman Juniel Querecuto clubbed a grand slam to give Memphis its first lead of the game. With the Redbirds down a run in the ninth, designated hitter Cesar Prieto clubbed his second home run of the series to tie the game.
Memphis scored in each of the two extra frames but could not hang on to either lead on Thursday night. Eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup recorded at least one base hit. Right fielder Matt Koperniak, third baseman Nick Dunn, catcher Tres Barrera and Prieto each posted multi-hit performances.
Gordon Graceffo allowed four runs on six hits in 6.0 innings pitched in his start. The right-handed pitcher struck out seven batters and walked one. Connor Thomas made his second appearance post-IL stint and allowed three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen.
The Redbirds (55-56) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 15 to begin a six-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
