Povich Keeps It Close, Tides Fall On Thursday Night

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL --- The Norfolk Tides (68-42) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (53-57), 5-1, on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. A multi-homer game sinks the Tides after taking an early lead as Jacksonville silences the Norfolk bats.

The Tides got on the board quickly to begin play as Connor Norby checked in with his 30th double of the season to lead off the game. Heston Kjerstad dropped a ball into left field for a single to bring Norby around from second to plate the game's first run.

With two away in the home half of the second, Jerar Encarncion got a pitch he could handle and cleared the fence in right field for a two-run home run that put the Jumbo Shrimp in the lead, 2-1.

Both starting pitchers would post consecutive scoreless frames following the second inning home run, turning the game into a pitcher's duel as the game progressed. Cade Povich kept the Tides in the game through five innings, allowing two walks and four hits while striking out four along the way.

The game remained close going into the bottom of the sixth until Jordan Groshans drove in a run for the Jumbo Shrimp with a bloop single to left. Encarnacion followed him up with his second home run of the night to bring the game to a 5-1 score.

The Tides got runners on base in the late innings, but were unable to rally and ultimately fell to Jacksonville, 5-1 on Thursday night.

Norfolk looks to bounce back tomorrow against Jacksonville with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 4.50) is slated to make the start for Norfolk and the Jumbo Shrimp will trot out LHP Ryan Weathers (Jacksonville Debut).

POSTGAME NOTES

Povich Pitches: Taking the ball for the Tides this evening was Cade Povich who tallied five innings on the hill, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four...over his last two starts, he holds a 2.45 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP with eight strikeouts.

Norby Knocks: Collecting a multi-hit game tonight was Connor Norby who went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a double...it was his 36th multi-hit performance this season which leads the team...his first inning double was his 30th of the season which is tied for the International League lead.

Here Comes The Bemboom:Checking in with a multi-hit performance was Anthony Bemboom who went 2-for-4 with a double...he continues to perform well in away games at Triple-A this season, batting at a .349 (15-for-43) clip with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI while slashing .417/.488/.905 in 11 games on the road.

