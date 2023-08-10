SWB Game Notes - August 10

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (45-63, 12-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (51-56, 17-16)

Game 108 | Home Game 58 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, August 10, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jose Butto (2-6, 6.42) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (1-2, 5.90)

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 97 errors on the season, with three last night. They are first in the International League. Syracuse has 82 on the summer. Andres Chaparro has 15 while Ronny Mauricio has 19 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 155 errors.

PERAZA PASSES - Oswald Peraza drew four walks in the contest last night, tying a career-high in a contest. He also walked four times one other time in his career, back on July 16. Then he was in the big leagues playing against the Dodgers.

BEETER'S BEST - Clayton Beeter has been extremely successful at PNC Field this season for a 2.35 ERA in three appearances compared to a 9.88 ERA on the road. His last start against Rochester was his first no walk outing of the season. It was Beeter's fourth quality start of the season and his first in Triple-A after having three in Somerset.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .336 in 26 games played. He has had 12 of multi-hit and eleven multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 30 runs on 36 hits, including six doubles and six homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. Pereira is also 14-30 with runners in scoring position and has come up in the clutch for the RailRiders in all four opportunities he has had with the bases loaded.

WEISSERT WAYS- Greg Weissert pitched an inning and a third of work last night to record his eighth save of the season. The righty has lowered his ERA to 3.31 on the season in 35.1 innings of work in Triple-A. He has walked just 15 to his 48 strikeouts. With New York he has made six appearances this summer for a 4.05 earned run average.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.