Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downed by Syracuse Mets 10-1
August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA. - Los Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell to the Syracuse Mets 10-1 on a Copa de la Diversión night. Copa de la Diversión is an initiative by Minor League Baseball to promote the sport and connect its teams to their Hispanic/Latino communities.
In the top of the third, Ronny Mauricio singled and scored on a Brett Baty long ball. Luke Ritter made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot shortly thereafter and Syracuse took an early 3-0 lead.
With the bases loaded, Wyatt Young doubled in two more runs for the Mets in the top of the fifth.
Three walks loaded the bases again, this time in the top of the sixth for, Carlos Cortes who hit a grand slam extending the Mets lead to 9-0.
The visitors would tack on one more in the ninth with a double and a sacrifice fly.
Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jamie Westbrook got the RailRiders on the board. His solo shot traveled 340 feet to right field for his 16th of the season.
Clayton Beeter (L, 1-3) kicked it off for SWB tossing 2.2 innings allowing three runs with five strikeouts. Ron Marinaccio and Anthony Misiewicz each had scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Wilmer Difo pitched for the second time this season.
José Butto (W, 3-6) worked 5.2 scoreless innings in the start for Syracuse with four strikeouts.
Mitch Spence is set to take first pitch at 6:35 P.M. Friday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. For more information on the series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 10, 2023
- Blankenhorn Launches 100th MiLB Homer in 17-6 Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Drops Dramatic Extra-Inning Game at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Wins Sixth Straight Behind Two-Homer Game from Encarnacion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downed by Syracuse Mets 10-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brett Baty Homers in Triple-A Return as Syracuse Dominates Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 10-1, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Povich Keeps It Close, Tides Fall On Thursday Night - Norfolk Tides
- Mud Hens Fall 10-2 to Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Thursday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Worcester Rained out on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- 2nd Annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic" Scheduled for Sunday, August 27, at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 8.10.23 Doubleheader Information: Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for August 15-20 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds to Host Wizards and Wands Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Hire Jeff Smolka as New Head Groundskeeper at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - August 10 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Welcome Charlotte Knights for Final August Homestand - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downed by Syracuse Mets 10-1
- SWB Game Notes - August 10
- RailRiders Drop Mets, 9-5
- SWB Game Notes - August 9
- RailRiders Blanked by Mets, 3-0