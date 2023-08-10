Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downed by Syracuse Mets 10-1

August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA. - Los Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell to the Syracuse Mets 10-1 on a Copa de la Diversión night. Copa de la Diversión is an initiative by Minor League Baseball to promote the sport and connect its teams to their Hispanic/Latino communities.

In the top of the third, Ronny Mauricio singled and scored on a Brett Baty long ball. Luke Ritter made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot shortly thereafter and Syracuse took an early 3-0 lead.

With the bases loaded, Wyatt Young doubled in two more runs for the Mets in the top of the fifth.

Three walks loaded the bases again, this time in the top of the sixth for, Carlos Cortes who hit a grand slam extending the Mets lead to 9-0.

The visitors would tack on one more in the ninth with a double and a sacrifice fly.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jamie Westbrook got the RailRiders on the board. His solo shot traveled 340 feet to right field for his 16th of the season.

Clayton Beeter (L, 1-3) kicked it off for SWB tossing 2.2 innings allowing three runs with five strikeouts. Ron Marinaccio and Anthony Misiewicz each had scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Wilmer Difo pitched for the second time this season.

José Butto (W, 3-6) worked 5.2 scoreless innings in the start for Syracuse with four strikeouts.

Mitch Spence is set to take first pitch at 6:35 P.M. Friday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. For more information on the series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.