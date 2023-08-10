Sounds Welcome Charlotte Knights for Final August Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds host the Charlotte Knights, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, next week for their only trip to Hit City in 2023. Fans throughout the galaxy are excited for this season's Star Wars Night on August 19 with the first 2,000 through the gates receiving replica light sabers.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, August 15 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Nashville Travel Map Blanket Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans.

Tennessee State University Night - Tigers fans can catch a Sounds game which includes in-game promotions and recognitions with all things TSU. Discounted tickets for all Nashville HBCUs (TSU, American Baptist College, Meharry Medical College and Fisk University) can be purchased here.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, August 17 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Night - Commodore fans can catch a Sounds game which includes a first pitch by Head Football Coach Clark Lea, Hit City flag raising by 2023 NCAA National Champion Bowling Coaches John Williamson and Josie Barnes and an appearance by mascot Mr. C. Discounted corner and select seats can be purchased here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 18 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Live pregame music with Brand and Brooks under the guitar scoreboard.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 19 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Nashville Sounds Star Wars Light Saber Giveaway (first 2,000 fans).

Star Wars Night - In a galaxy (not) far away...it's Star Wars Night at First Horizon Park! The Nashville Sounds welcome all life forms to meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters. The Sounds will wear specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys.

Star Wars Costume Policy - We welcome fans to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, provided they comply with our costume policy. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are strictly prohibited from entering First Horizon Park. All other costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the game at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns or blasters are prohibited. Plastic replica lightsabers are permitted.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Charlotte - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Music City Mashup - Come cheer on your favorite Nashville teams - the Sounds and Titans! The $80 ticket bundle includes a Premium Seat at the Sounds game and a 300 Level seat for the Titans' October 29 game vs. Atlanta. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Conexion Americas. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copa de la Diversión Night - Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville's Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Sunday Family Fun Day with Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10-5:30 p.m. on the concourse near section 108.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville, iHeartMedia Nashville and Main Street Media of Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

