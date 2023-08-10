Big Inning Gives Iowa Third Straight Win
August 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (63-46) extended their win streak to three games with a 10-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-57) at Werner Park Thursday night.
The Storm Chasers broke open scoring with Nate Eaton's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Neither team would score again until Iowa put together their second eight-run inning in as many days.
The I-Cubs plated their first runs and took a 2-1 lead on Luis Vázquez's two-run single in the top of the seventh. The rally continued as P.J. Higgins and Alexander Canario knocked in a combined three runs on a pair of singles.
With a 5-1 lead, Iowa wasn't finished yet. Miles Mastrobuoni clubbed his second home run of the season, scoring Higgins and Canario to complete the I-Cubs' eight spot.
Omaha answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Jose Briceno smashed the Storm Chaser's second solo home run of the day and Brewer Hicklen hit an RBI triple to cut their deficit to 8-3.
The I-Cubs piled on to their lead in the top of the eighth, with a two-run P.J. Higgins double. That would be the end of scoring for both sides, closing the game out with a final score of 10-3.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa scored 10 or more runs for the 20th time this season, the most in a single season since the I-Cubs had 21 double digit run games in 2008. The franchise record for 10+ games is 22 which came in 2004.
- With Higgins and Mastrobuoni both finishing the night with three RBI, the I-Cubs have had at least one player finish with 3 or more RBI in each game this series. Iowa has had 10 multi-RBI performances so far in this series.
Iowa and Omaha will continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT at Werner Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 10, 2023
- Saints Hang Tough Against Hunter Greene, Come From Behind For 8-5 Victory Over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Big Inning Gives Iowa Third Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Veneziano Fires Six Scoreless But Chasers Fall to I-Cubs 10-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Lose Both Games Of Twin Bill Against Nashville - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Roll Indianapolis in Twin Bill Sweep - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Set New Franchise Record, Fall 8-5 to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Durham Walks off with Wild 10-9 Win in 11 Innings Over Memphis - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Bash Five Homers, Set Runs Record in 20-4 Rout of Knights - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fall to Stripers 20-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Bash Five Homers, Set Runs Record in 20-4 Rout of Knights - Gwinnett Stripers
- Kody Clemens Socks Three Homers, Darick Hall Collects Five Hits, and the IronPigs Shatter Multiple Franchise Records in Shellacking of Red WingsÂ - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Blankenhorn Launches 100th MiLB Homer in 17-6 Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Drops Dramatic Extra-Inning Game at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Wins Sixth Straight Behind Two-Homer Game from Encarnacion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downed by Syracuse Mets 10-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brett Baty Homers in Triple-A Return as Syracuse Dominates Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 10-1, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Povich Keeps It Close, Tides Fall On Thursday Night - Norfolk Tides
- Mud Hens Fall 10-2 to Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Thursday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Worcester Rained out on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- 2nd Annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic" Scheduled for Sunday, August 27, at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 8.10.23 Doubleheader Information: Nashville Sounds (57-50, 17-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for August 15-20 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - August 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds to Host Wizards and Wands Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Hire Jeff Smolka as New Head Groundskeeper at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - August 10 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Welcome Charlotte Knights for Final August Homestand - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.