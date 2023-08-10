Big Inning Gives Iowa Third Straight Win

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (63-46) extended their win streak to three games with a 10-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-57) at Werner Park Thursday night.

The Storm Chasers broke open scoring with Nate Eaton's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Neither team would score again until Iowa put together their second eight-run inning in as many days.

The I-Cubs plated their first runs and took a 2-1 lead on Luis Vázquez's two-run single in the top of the seventh. The rally continued as P.J. Higgins and Alexander Canario knocked in a combined three runs on a pair of singles.

With a 5-1 lead, Iowa wasn't finished yet. Miles Mastrobuoni clubbed his second home run of the season, scoring Higgins and Canario to complete the I-Cubs' eight spot.

Omaha answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Jose Briceno smashed the Storm Chaser's second solo home run of the day and Brewer Hicklen hit an RBI triple to cut their deficit to 8-3.

The I-Cubs piled on to their lead in the top of the eighth, with a two-run P.J. Higgins double. That would be the end of scoring for both sides, closing the game out with a final score of 10-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa scored 10 or more runs for the 20th time this season, the most in a single season since the I-Cubs had 21 double digit run games in 2008. The franchise record for 10+ games is 22 which came in 2004.

- With Higgins and Mastrobuoni both finishing the night with three RBI, the I-Cubs have had at least one player finish with 3 or more RBI in each game this series. Iowa has had 10 multi-RBI performances so far in this series.

Iowa and Omaha will continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT at Werner Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

