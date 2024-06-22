U.S. Swim Team Olympic Qualifiers, Shackell Siblings, to Throw First Pitches on June 23 at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - 'SwimCity' is taking over Victory Field on Sunday, June 23. Carmel, Ind. natives and siblings Aaron and Alex Shackell, who both punched their respective tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics during the U.S. Olympics Team Trials - Swimming over the past week inside Lucas Oil Stadium, will visit the Vic tomorrow to throw ceremonial first pitches. The first 1,500 fans through the Victory Field gates will also receive a replica gold medal.

Fans are encouraged to close out the weekend with a double-dip of baseball in the afternoon at Victory Field followed by the Day 9 finals session of the U.S. Olympics Team Trials - Swimming at Lucas Oil Stadium. First pitch at the Vic is at 1:35 PM, and gates open at 12 PM.

Thanks to Indiana Sports Corp, fans can receive 24% off tickets to the Day 9 swim trial finals by clicking 'unlock' and entering the code USA24. Tickets can be purchased here. The session begins at 7:45 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the first night of the swim trials, Aaron, 19, set to attend the University of Texas this fall, won the 400-meter freestyle. Five days later, Aaron's sister Alex, 17, made history as the first female swimmer from Carmel Swim Club to qualify for the Olympics, taking second to Regan Smith in the 200-meter butterfly.

"We are excited to welcome siblings Aaron and Alex Shackell to Victory Field to celebrate their incredible accomplishments as U.S. Swim Team Olympic qualifiers," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "They are an inspiration to many young swimmers not only in Indiana but across the country, and their story is far from finished. Our fans, staff and players are eager to rally behind them and show support as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics."

In addition to the special appearance by the Shackell siblings, the homestand finale against the I-Cubs is Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer. All kids 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission. Fans may also participate in a free Yoga session hosted by Studio YOU Yoga from 12:10-12:50 PM in the outfield grass.

Single-game tickets are still available for the last two games of the series against the Iowa Cubs and the rest of the 2024 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

