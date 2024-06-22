Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 22 at Syracuse

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (36-35) vs. Syracuse Mets (46-26)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-2, 4.43) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-2, 3.45)

FRIDAY NIGHT FLIGHT: The Rochester Red Wings fell in their fourth-straight contest at Syracuse Friday night, 3-1...CF DYLAN CREWS launched his second homer in three games and connected on a single for his first multi-hit game as a Red Wing, and DH HAROLD RAMÍREZ turned in his third consecutive two-hit performance...RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in a strong 7.0 innings on the mound, allowing three earned on six hits...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Mets LHP Joey Lucchesi.

HAROLD'S HOT: RF HAROLD RAMÍREZ logged his third straight multi-hit performance last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...across his first six games with the Red Wings, Ramírez has collected eight hits in 20 at-bats for a team-leading .400 batting average while driving in four runs...he also leads the team with a .538 on-base percentage over that span.

CREWS-IN' FOR A BRUISIN': CF DYLAN CREWS turned in his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A, finishing 2-for-4 with his second home run of the series, a single, an RBI, two stolen bases, and a run scored....over his last nine games with Rochester (4 G) and Double-A Harrisburg (5 G), Crews is hitting .300 (12-for-40) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and five stolen bases.

WAT-CH ME: RHP SPENSER WATKINS spun 7.0 innings of three-run baseball last night, allowing six hits while striking out one and walking two...this is the second time the right-hander has logged 7.0 innings this season, the only Rochester arm to accomplish this feat...over his last three starts since 6/9 at Worcester, Watkins has tossed an International League-leading 20.0 innings and a 3.15 ERA (7 ER/20 IP), which is fifth-best in the IL over that stretch (min.15 IP)...

He is the first Red Wing to turn in 7.0 innings in two separate starts since Cade Cavalli (4) and Logan Verrett (5).

Watkins has now logged at least 4.0 innings in 13 consecutive starts for the first time since he turned in 19 straight from 4/7-8/8 in 2019 with Single-A Lakeland, Double-A Erie, and Triple-A Toledo (all DET).

BAKE ME A CAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER tripled for the second time this season last night (first since 4/16 vs. TOL), finishing 1-for-4 in the contest...two three-baggers ties him with 3B JACK DUNN for most on the team...he now has 65 hits this season, third-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

