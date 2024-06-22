Red Wings Fall to Mets Under Friday Night Lights

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings fell in their fourth-straight contest at Syracuse Friday night, 3-1. CF Dylan Crews launched his second homer in three games and connected on a single for his first multi-hit game as a Red Wing, and DH Harold Ramírez turned in his third consecutive two-hit performance. RHP Spenser Watkins turned in a strong 7.0 innings on the mound, allowing three earned on six hits.

Syracuse initiated the scoring in the bottom of the third. With two outs, RF Rhylan Thomas laced a line drive double to center field, followed by a walk from SS Rylan Bannon to put two runners on base for 3B Brett Baty. The left-handed hitter singled on a ground ball to left field to score Thomas, and then scored alongside Bannon via a double from 2B Luke Ritter. Syracuse carried their 3-0 lead into the fourth.

Rochester fought back in the top of the fifth, when Dylan Crews smashed a two-out, 441-foot, solo home run to left center field, to make the score 3-1. This was the LSU product's second home run of the series and of his Triple-A career. The long ball is the second-farthest homer by a Red Wing this season, trailing only OF James Wood's 443-foot home run at Scranton/WB on May 11.

Pitching dominated for the remainder of the contest heading into the top of the ninth. Dylan Crews and 1B Juan Yepez were responsible for the only two hits on either side following the solo homer off the bat of Crews. Rochester went down in order in their final turn at-bat, giving Syracuse a series victory by a score of 3-1.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

Spenser Watkins made his 15th start for Rochester Friday night. The Arizona native tossed 7.0 innings for the second time in his last three starts, and allowed three earned runs on six hits, with two walks, and one strikeout. Next to the mound was RHP Eduardo Salazar, who turned in 1.0 hitless inning of relief with a strikeout.

Friday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to CF Dylan Crews. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft finished 2-for-4 with his second home run of the series, a single, and two stolen bases. Over his last nine games with Rochester (4 G) and Double-A Harrisburg (5 G), Crews is hitting .300 (12-for-40) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and five stolen bases.

Rochester and Syracuse are back at it again Saturday night for the fifth game of the six-game set. RHP Jackson Rutledge is slated to take the mound first for the Red Wings, facing off against LHP Joey Lucchesi for the Mets. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.