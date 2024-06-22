Durham Throttles Sounds, 14-4
June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Nashville, TN - The Durham Bulls used an eight-run fourth as a springboard to a 14-4 triumph over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
After two scoreless innings, the Bulls (36-38) capitalized on an erratic third inning from Nashville starter Aaron Ashby (L, 1-5). Heriberto Hernandez and CJ Hinojosa walked, with Kameron Misner doubling home the game's first run moments after manager Morgan Ensberg was ejected following an appeal play at first base. A Ronny Simon grounder scored a second run to give Durham a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, the Bulls sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight times - seven with two outs - to salt the game away early. Simon stroked a two-run single up the middle to put the Bulls up 5-0. Following a pitching change, Rene Pinto singled in a pair, then Logan Driscoll connected for a three-run homer to centerfield to give Durham a 10-run lead.
Pinto then cracked a two-run homer in the fifth inning, part of a four-run frame for a 14-0 lead.
Jacob Lopez worked four hitless innings in his third game back from the injured list. Trevor Brigden (W, 3-1) was awarded the win after permitting a run in the Nashville fifth. Joe Record was nicked for two unearned runs in the seventh thanks to a pair of errors by corner infielders Curtis Mead and Austin Shenton. Edwin Uceta and Erasmo Ramirez closed out the game over the Sounds (37-37).
Hinojosa reached base all five times in the win, with three singles and two walks, scoring three times.
The first half concludes Sunday afternoon with Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0.00) slated to start against Garrett Stallings (0-1, 5.14) at 3:05 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
