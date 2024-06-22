Durham Throttles Sounds, 14-4

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN - The Durham Bulls used an eight-run fourth as a springboard to a 14-4 triumph over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

After two scoreless innings, the Bulls (36-38) capitalized on an erratic third inning from Nashville starter Aaron Ashby (L, 1-5). Heriberto Hernandez and CJ Hinojosa walked, with Kameron Misner doubling home the game's first run moments after manager Morgan Ensberg was ejected following an appeal play at first base. A Ronny Simon grounder scored a second run to give Durham a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Bulls sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight times - seven with two outs - to salt the game away early. Simon stroked a two-run single up the middle to put the Bulls up 5-0. Following a pitching change, Rene Pinto singled in a pair, then Logan Driscoll connected for a three-run homer to centerfield to give Durham a 10-run lead.

Pinto then cracked a two-run homer in the fifth inning, part of a four-run frame for a 14-0 lead.

Jacob Lopez worked four hitless innings in his third game back from the injured list. Trevor Brigden (W, 3-1) was awarded the win after permitting a run in the Nashville fifth. Joe Record was nicked for two unearned runs in the seventh thanks to a pair of errors by corner infielders Curtis Mead and Austin Shenton. Edwin Uceta and Erasmo Ramirez closed out the game over the Sounds (37-37).

Hinojosa reached base all five times in the win, with three singles and two walks, scoring three times.

The first half concludes Sunday afternoon with Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0.00) slated to start against Garrett Stallings (0-1, 5.14) at 3:05 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.