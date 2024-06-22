Syracuse's Five-Game Winning Streak Ends with 9-1 Loss to Rochester on Saturday Night

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets suffered something rare on Saturday night - a loss. The Mets dropped a 9-1 decision to the Rochester Red Wings NBT Bank Stadium on a night marred by rain. The game was delayed by 17 minutes in the bottom of eighth due to a thunderstorm that rolled through the area. It was the first loss of the week for the Mets in five games and just Syracuse's third loss in the first 11 games of the two-week, 12-game homestand.

For just the second time this week, Rochester (37-35) got on the board first with three runs in the top of the second off of Syracuse (46-27) starter Joey Lucchesi. Four singles plus a walk brought home the three runs. Darren Baker and Stone Garrett both provided RBI singles in the inning off of Lucchesi. In fact, four of the first five batters in the frame reached against Lucchesi, helping to spur the three-run flurry for the Red Wings.

After leaving the bases loaded in the third, the Mets got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on base and two outs, Austin Allen slapped a single into right field to drive in a run and make it a 3-1 game.

The Red Wings immediately got that run back in the top of the fifth when James Wood launched a no-doubt home run over the left-field fence for a 4-1 Rochester lead. It was the first homer for Wood since returning to the Rochester lineup off the Injured List at the start of this week. Later in the inning, after Lucchesi left the game and was replaced by Wilkin Ramos, Baker slugged a two-run, two-out double to up the lead for Rochester to 6-1.

The Red Wings capped off their scoring in the top of the eighth with another RBI hit (this one a single from Wood) followed by a two-run double from Baker in the ninth that turned it into a 9-1 game. Baker continued his reign of terror against the Mets on Saturday night, going 4-for-5 with five runs driven in. This week, Baker is 10-for-22 against Syracuse.

That would be plenty of run support for the Rochester pitching staff, who handled the opposition all evening long. Jackson Rutledge went six strong for the Red Wings, allowing just one run while racking up eight strikeouts. All but one of those strikeouts were swinging for the 17th overall pick in the 2019 Draft. Joe La Sorsa then worked a clean seventh, Adonis Media tossed a scoreless eighth, and then Tim Cate clinched the victory with a zero on the board in the ninth. Syracuse had not been held to just one run in a game since June 5th at St. Paul, a 15-game span.

The Syracuse Mets wrap up their first two-week homestand of the season on Sunday afternoon. Game 12 of the homestand and game six of the series against the Rochester Red Wings is set for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is expected to start for the Mets against left-hander Andrew Alvarez for the Red Wings.

