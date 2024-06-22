Memphis Unable to Capitalize with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

The lone Memphis run on the night came courtesy of second baseman Nick Dunn's solo home run in the fifth inning. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, a double and an RBI. The blast was Dunn's fifth of the season. Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 3-for-4 with a double, his eighth three-hit game of the season. As a team, the Redbirds went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on.

In his Triple-A debut, starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed just one run on four hits, walked two and struck out three in a no-decision. His only run allowed came via a solo home run with two outs in the second inning. Left-handed reliever Packy Naughton (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in 2.0 innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, June 23 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

