Memphis Unable to Capitalize with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Jacksonville
June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
The lone Memphis run on the night came courtesy of second baseman Nick Dunn's solo home run in the fifth inning. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, a double and an RBI. The blast was Dunn's fifth of the season. Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 3-for-4 with a double, his eighth three-hit game of the season. As a team, the Redbirds went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on.
In his Triple-A debut, starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed just one run on four hits, walked two and struck out three in a no-decision. His only run allowed came via a solo home run with two outs in the second inning. Left-handed reliever Packy Naughton (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in 2.0 innings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, June 23 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 22, 2024
- RailRiders Lose to Bisons - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Set All-Time Single-Season Franchise Win Streak Record with 11th Straight, 9-7 Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Louisville, Losing 5-4 in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 'Pigs Drop Slugfest to Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hens Almost Pull of the Impossible, But Fall Just Short - Toledo Mud Hens
- Durham Throttles Sounds, 14-4 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Unable to Capitalize with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Hold on for 3-2 Win Over Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Picked up Where They Left off in 21-10 Win in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Storm Back for Thrilling 5-4 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Malcom Nuñez Goes Yard as Indians Stumble Against I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Storm Back for Thrilling 5-4 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse's Five-Game Winning Streak Ends with 9-1 Loss to Rochester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to the Stripers 9-2 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Fitts, Bullpen Combine To Shut Out Clippers, 2-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Tromp's Seventh Inning Clout Helps Stripers Defeat Knights 9-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Domínguez Activated off IL, Will Start Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- 2023 World Series Champion Martín Pérez Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- June 22 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- U.S. Swim Team Olympic Qualifiers, Shackell Siblings, to Throw First Pitches on June 23 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 22 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - June 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to Mets Under Friday Night Lights - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Slugs Their Way To 6-3 Win Over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Unable to Capitalize with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Jacksonville
- Baker Blasts 71st Career Home Run in Memphis Uniform in Loss to Jacksonville
- Walker Leads Redbirds Past Jumbo Shrimp to Clinch Above .500 First Half
- Graceffo Tosses Five Scoreless Innings in Win Over Jacksonville
- Redbirds Late Push Falls Short in Opener against Jumbo Shrimp