Tromp's Seventh Inning Clout Helps Stripers Defeat Knights 9-2

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Chadwick Tromp snapped a 2-2 tie and Gwinnett's four-game losing streak with one swing of the bat on Saturday night, clubbing a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to lift the Stripers (35-39) to a 9-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights (32-41) at Truist Field. Luke Williams and Drake Baldwin also went yard as the Stripers ended Charlotte's six-game winning streak.

Decisive Plays: Williams belted a solo shot (7) in the second inning and Baldwin lined a single scoring Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the third as Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Mark Payton hit a two-run homer off Dylan Dodd to tie the game at 2-2. It stayed that way until the seventh, when Luke Waddell walked, Baldwin singled, and Tromp deposited a 407-foot homer (2) into the seats in left-center for a 5-2 Stripers' lead. In the ninth, Alvarez notched an RBI single and Baldwin launched a three-run homer (3) to right to extend the lead to 9-2.

Key Contributors: Tromp (1-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Baldwin (3-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) combined to drive in seven of Gwinnett's nine runs. Alvarez (2-for-4, double, RBI), Williams (2-for-5, double, homer, RBI), and Waddell (3-for-3) all had multi-hit games. Following 5.0 innings from Dodd (2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO), four Stripers relievers combined on 4.0 scoreless, two-hit frames. Payton went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Knights.

Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez extended his on-base streak to 22 when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth. Williams now has a 19-game on-base streak as well. Alvarez (.364, 3 HR, 10 RBI) and Baldwin (.325, 3 HR, 10 RBI) have combined to drive in 20 runs over their first 10 games with Gwinnett this year.

Next Game (Sunday, June 23): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Allan Winans (3-3, 3.17 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 4.35 ERA) for the Knights.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.