Domínguez Activated off IL, Will Start Saturday
June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move on Saturday ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.
RHP Johan Domínguez was activated off Charlotte's 7-day injured list today. Dominguez, 28, will start tonight's game for the Knights against the Stripers. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Domínguez is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 14 games (11 games started) over 58.2 innings pitched with the Knights this season.
