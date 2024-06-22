Domínguez Activated off IL, Will Start Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move on Saturday ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Johan Domínguez was activated off Charlotte's 7-day injured list today. Dominguez, 28, will start tonight's game for the Knights against the Stripers. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Domínguez is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 14 games (11 games started) over 58.2 innings pitched with the Knights this season.

