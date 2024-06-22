June 22 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (32-41) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (32-39)

Saturday, June 22 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Riley Thompson (2-1, 6.31) vs. TBA

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the fifth of a six-game series tonight at Victory Field...it marks the second time the two clubs will meet this season, with the first being from May 21-26 at Principal Park...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Riley Thompson who will make his 21st appearance (sixth start) for Iowa...Thompson has posted a 3.26 ERA (7 ER in 19.1 IP) as a starter and a 8.54 ERA (25 ER in 26.1 IP) as a reliever...Indianapolis' starting pitcher is to be determined.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Iowa fell to Indianapolis by a 5-2 score last night at Victory Field...the I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run single from Owen Caissie, but the Indians put a five-spot on the board in the seventh inning and held on for the win...Iowa starter Dan Straily tossed 6.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts which marked the first time Straily has tossed at least 6.0 scoreless frames since July 17, 2022 at Triple-A Sugar Land with Reno.

HIP, HIP, JORGE: Reliever Jorge López was added to the I-Cubs active roster prior to last night's game from the ACL Cubs after signing a minor league deal on June 11...he made his first appearance and worked 1.0 scoreless frame...López made 28 outings with the New York Mets and posted a 3.76 ERA (11 ER in 26.1 IP) this year...he was also named an American League All-Star in 2022 as he recorded a 2.54 ERA (20 ER in 71.0 IP) in 67 appearances between Baltimore and Minnesota.

SHUTOUT: Iowa snapped their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Indianapolis Thursday night at Victory Field...marked the fourth shutout of the season for the I-Cubs following a 12-0 win on May 24 vs. Indianapolis, a 6-0 win at St. Paul on April 12 and a 2-0 win over Omaha on March 31... Trey Supak made his first start with Iowa and worked 6.0 innings, allowing five hits with one walk and one strikeout...Supak threw 6.0 shutout innings for the first time since Aug. 2, 2019 in which he tossed 6.2 frames vs. Fresno with San Antonio... Ethan Roberts (1.2 IP) and Hunter Bigge (1.1 IP) contributed to the shutout in relief with Bigge earning his second save.

FOR STARTERS: In the last three games, Iowa's starting pitching combination of Kyle McGowin (5.0 IP), Trey Supak (6.0 IP) and Dan Straily (6.0 IP) have not allowed a run...marks the first time I-Cubs starters have had at least three consecutive scoreless outings since Aug. 15-17 (G2), 2017 in which Brad Markey (3.0 IP), Seth Frankoff (7.0 IP), Jen-Ho Tseng (6.0 IP) and Williams Pérez (7.0 IP) accomplished the feat in four straight games.

BALLESTEROS GOES DEEP: Catcher Moises Ballesteros provided the game's only offense Thursday night as he hit his first home run at the Triple-A level, a solo shot in the second inning off Indianapolis starter Jake Woodford ...Ballesteros is batting .375 (6-for-16) through his first four games with Iowa...he hit .299 (58-for-194) with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games with Tennessee...Moises ranked among Southern League leaders in RBI (2nd), slugging percentage (3rd, .495), OPS (3rd, .867), home runs (T-4th), and batting average (6th) at the time of his promotion.

ONE-NIL: Iowa played their first 1-0 game Thursday night at Indianapolis since Sept. 17, 2023 vs. St. Paul in which the I-Cubs came out on top...the club played three 1-0 games last season including May 20 (G2) vs. Indianapolis (W, 7.0 innings) and April 19 at Buffalo (W).

BIGGE SMALLS: Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his second save in as many chances Thursday night...he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed just one batter to reach base on a walk, but faced the minimum as he got Matt Gorski to ground into a double play to end the game...Hunter has made five appearances with Iowa this season and has worked 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings with eight strikeouts.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their second series of the season following May 21-26 in which each club won three games and Indianapolis outscoring Iowa 46-41...Indianapolis has won three of the first four games of the series outscoring the I-Cubs 11-5...Iowa went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 5-7 against the club at Victory Field.

International League Stories from June 22, 2024

