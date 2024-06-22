'Pigs Drop Slugfest to Tides

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-39) saw a 5-2 lead in the middle frames turn into an all-out slugfest that resulted in a 14-8 loss to the Norfolk Tides (36-38) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Norfolk broke out the bats first with a Heston Kjerstad homer on the top of the first inning, his 16th of the season.

It was a swift counter-attack for the 'Pigs in the last of the first. Kody Clemens homered to lead things off, his fourth homer of the season. Johan Rojas singled and then scored on a Buddy Kennedy double to tie the game. Weston Wilson was next up and he went yard, his 12th of the season, to make it 4-2 IronPigs. Two outs later, Scott Kingery walked, stole second, and then scored on an Aramis Garcia single.

It stayed 5-2 until the fifth. After three straight walks opened the inning for Norfolk, Kyle Stowers hit a go-ahead grand slam, his 12th of the season. Later in the frame Connor Norby drew a bases loaded walk before Heston Kjerstad laced a two-run single to give Norfolk a 9-5 lead.

The Tides tacked on four more in the sixth. Maverick Handley plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Norby belted a three-run homer, his 11th of the season, to push the Tides lead to 13-5. In the seventh, Billy Cook stretched the lead to nine with an RBI double.

The 'Pigs clawed back three runs in the eighth as Darick Hall had an RBI single and Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run homer, his fourth with Lehigh Valley, to bring the final score to 14-8.

Tucker Davidson (2-2) earned the win in relief for Norfolk, allowing just three unearned runs on three hits, striking out five without walking a hitter.

Taylor Lehman (3-2) suffered the loss for Lehigh Valley, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning on three hits and three walks, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Tides wrap up their series on Sunday, June 23 at Coca-Cola Park. David Parkinson (1-4, 5.53) goes for Lehigh Valley while Norfolk hands the ball to Justin Armbruester (1-6, 9.38)

