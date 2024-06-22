2023 World Series Champion Martín Pérez Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed starting pitcher Martín Pérez will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field as tonight's starting pitcher vs. the Iowa Cubs at 7:05. Pérez is the eighth major leaguer assigned to Indy on nine separate rehab assignments this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, and right-handed relievers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Pérez, 33, was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 28 (retroactive to May 27) with a left groin muscle strain. In 11 starts with Pittsburgh, he went 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA (30er/57.1ip) and 46 strikeouts. He won 10 games across 35 appearances (20 starts) with the World Series Champion Texas Rangers last season.

Tonight marks Pérez's first career appearance at Victory Field and his first in Triple-A since pitching in one game with Triple-A Worcester in 2021. He pitched with Round Rock in the Pacific Coast League in parts of five seasons from 2011-18 and faced Iowa five times, going 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA (8er/28.2ip) and 20 strikeouts. His career against the I-Cubs also includes a 9.0-inning complete-game victory on June 21, 2012.

Pérez was originally signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted free agent out of Guanare, Venezuela on July 2, 2007. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 18, 2011, and made his MLB debut on June 27, 2012, vs. Detroit.

