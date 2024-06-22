Malcom Nuñez Goes Yard as Indians Stumble Against I-Cubs
June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Malcom Nuñez smacked a two-run shot in the fourth inning, but the Indianapolis Indians dropped a 3-2 decision to the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Victory Field.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth after Chase Strumpf singled home the game's first run, Indianapolis (32-40) capitalized on a two-out fielding error by scoring a pair of runs. With Liover Peguero on first base, Malcom Nuñez blasted a two-run homer for his seventh long ball of the season to give Indy the lead.
Iowa (33-41) responded in the top of the fifth with back-to-back doubles by Darius Hill and Bryce Windham to knot the score at 2-2. One inning later, the I-Cubs recaptured the lead thanks to an Alexander Canario sacrifice fly to cap Iowa's scoring.
In his first rehab start with Indianapolis, Martín Pérez logged 5.0 two-run innings with four strikeouts. Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-7), Ben Heller and Brent Honeywell combined for six strikeouts in relief, with the latter two pitchers holding Iowa scoreless through the last two frames.
Right-hander Riley Thompson (W, 3-1) tossed 5.0 innings with three punchouts. Entering the game in the bottom half of the ninth, Hunter Bigge (S, 3) shut down the Indians offense while striking out the side to close the contest.
The Indians and I-Cubs conclude the series at Victory Field on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. RHP Domingo Germán (1-4, 6.16) is Indy's probable starting pitcher while Iowa has yet to name its starter.
