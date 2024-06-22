Knights Fall to the Stripers 9-2 on Saturday
June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd of the season, 9,288 fans. The loss was Charlotte's first of the series and it snapped the team's season-high six-game winning streak.
The Stripers scored one run in the second inning and one run in the third inning off Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez, who was activated off the injured list before the game and started for the Knights. Dominguez, 28, allowed two runs on six hits over four innings of work. He did not factor in the decision on Saturday.
In the top of the second inning, Luke Williams homered for the Stripers for the first run of the game. One inning later, Drake Baldwin added an RBI single to make it a 2-0 Gwinnett lead over Charlotte.
With the Knights down by a score of 2-0, designated hitter Mark Payton tied the game up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. The two-run blast was his fourth of the season. It was one of just four hits on the day for the Knights.
The Stripers took a 5-2 lead with a three-run seventh inning. The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of Chadwick Tromp. The home run came off Charlotte reliever Prelander Berroa, who was charged with the loss. LHP Fraser Ellard (2-3, 4.26) was saddled with the loss in the game.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Stripers tacked on four more runs against the Charlotte bullpen. Gwinnett designated hitter Drake Baldwin hit a three-run home run in the ninth to help the Stripers pull away from the Knights on Saturday night.
Brantlee Mumford, 11, took the lineup card to the umpires with Knights manager Justin Jirschele before the game.Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights
The Knights wore jerseys designed by 11-year-old Levine Children's Hospital patient, Brantlee Mumford, in Saturday's game. One day earlier, the Knights signed Mumford to a one-day contract on Friday afternoon. He threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch and took the field with the Knights on Saturday night.
The Knights will conclude the six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Sunday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.
