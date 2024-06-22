I-Cubs Hold on for 3-2 Win Over Indians

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (33-41) defeated the Indianapolis Indians (32-40), 1-0, on Saturday at Victory Field.

The I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, as Matt Mervis led off the frame with a double down the right-field line. Mervis advanced to third on the play, after Indianapolis right fielder Matt Gorski misplayed the ball when it bounced off the wall. Chase Strumpf, the following batter, drove in Mervis with a bloop single to shallow right center.

The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth. Malcom Nunez hit a two-run shot over the left-field wall that was heavily wind aided.

Iowa tied it up in the top of the fifth, when Bryce Windham and Darius Hill smoked back-to-back one-out doubles to right and center field, respectively.

The visitors took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, behind an Owen Caissie double, a wild pitch by Indians' pitcher Michael Plassmeyer, and a sacrifice fly from Alexander Canario.

Iowa preserved the one-run victory behind scoreless relief outings by Jorge Lopez, Michael Arias, and Hunter Bigge.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs are now 14-11 in one run games this season

- Saturday marked the longest outing of the season for Riley Thompson and the first time he was credited with a win as a starter this year

- Four of Iowa's six hits on Saturday were doubles

- Hunter Bigge is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season and has yet to give up a hit in a save situation

Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Victory Field slated for 12:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

