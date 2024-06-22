Bisons Picked up Where They Left off in 21-10 Win in Scranton

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA- The Buffalo Bisons won in decisive fashion on Saturday night over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. A grand slam and two five plus RBI's games led to a 21-10 Buffalo win.

The game was the resumption of a suspended contest from Friday night with the Bisons leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11-0 in the middle of the third inning. Buffalo scored nine times in the top of the third inning on Friday, tied for their most runs in a single inning of the season, before the rain came.

Bryce Arnold appeared in his second career Triple-A game and would immediately be a core contributor for the Bisons 21-10 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Arnold would finish his first outing with Buffalo going 3-6 at bat with three runs scored and six RBIs. Arnold's performance would lead a hitting crew that would end the night with a season high of 25 hits over a rainy two days in Moosic.

Steward Berroa would be a crucial piece in the Bisons early lead notching two runs, two hits and two RBIs in just three at bats. Leo Jimenez was a force as well at the plate, notching a run, two hits and two RBIs as well. Riley Tirotta would not be left out of the offensive explosion with two runs, two RBIs in just two at bats forming a strong three headed rotation. All contributing to a nine-run inning before the suspension.

Tirotta would strike first for the Bisons after the suspension with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth that would score Jimenez. Tirotta's seventh homer of the season extended the Bisons's lead to 13-0.

Tirotta would finish with an all-around impressive stat line on the night going 5-6 on the plate. He would drive in many runs for the Bisons with three runs scored and a personal high of five RBIs in the win Saturday night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would respond with the club's first runs of the game. These runs would come in the form of a two-run single from Taylor Trammell that scored Carlos Narvaez and Oscar Gonzalez in the bottom of the fifth.

Arnold would continue to impress in his debut with a massive grand slam in the top of the seventh inning and brought Buffalo to five grand slams as a team on the year. Rafael Lantigua, Cam Eden and Brian Serven would all score to extend the advantage for the Bisons. This would be Arnold's first home run hit with the Bisons and in Triple A. The stampede would continue with Damiano Palmegiani hitting a two-run single that scored Jimenez and Michael Turconi, bringing the Bisons to 20 runs scored on the night.

The pitching from Buffalo was crucial in helping the club hold on for the win. Beau Sulser and Abdiel Mendoza would both pitch two innings and would combine for seven strikeouts with Sulser throwing four. Mason Fluharty, Connor Cooke and Troy Watson would all pitch in relief for Buffalo with the bullpen combining for ten total strikeouts on the night.

The RailRiders would rally late for ten runs including a two-run homer from Jose Rojas as well as another two run homer from Jorbit Vivas to try and tie the game up but would fall short. The RailRiders attempted comeback would be cut short by more weather delays that would ultimately end the game.

The series with Scranton will conclude Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch in the finale of a weather-shortened five-game series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.