Jacksonville Slugs Their Way To 6-3 Win Over Memphis

June 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thanks to home runs from Tristan Gray and Victor Mesa Jr., the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Memphis Redbirds 6-3 Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth, Jacksonville (33-40) plated their first of five unanswered runs. With one out, Xavier Edwards singled off Memphis (38-35) hurler Michael McGreevy. A ground out coupled with a wild pitch allowed Edwards to advance to third and then score on a base hit from Troy Johnston to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept the momentum going tying the game in the top of the sixth. Gray (14) started the inning with a solo shot to even the game at three.

Jacksonville took their second lead in the top of the seventh and never looked back. After two quick outs, Jonah Bride drew a walk to extend the inning. In the ensuing at-bat, Johnston tripled home Bride putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 4-3.

After a scoreless eighth, Jacksonville widened their lead in the top of the ninth. With one out, Edwards doubled and Mesa Jr. (12) blasted a two-run homer to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-3 advantage.

Jacksonville opened the scoring in the top of the second. With two outs, Gray drew a walk. A double from Javier Sanoja, coupled with a throwing error on Memphis outfielder Jordan Walker, allowed Gray to score the opening run for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue the series Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. Memphis will hand the ball to RHP Ian Bedell (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2024

Jacksonville Slugs Their Way To 6-3 Win Over Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.