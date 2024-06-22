Saints Set All-Time Single-Season Franchise Win Streak Record with 11th Straight, 9-7 Over Mud Hens

ST. PAUL, MN - Not the 1993 St. Paul Saints that won the organizations first championship. Not the 1996 team with Darry Strawberry. Not even the 2015 team that won 74% of their games. No team in the 32-year history of the Saints has done what the 2024 version accomplished on Saturday night. The Saints led 9-0 through eight and held on for a 9-7 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. The win is the 11th straight for the Saints, the longest single-season winning streak in the 32-year history of the franchise.

The Saints offense pounded out 16 hits, smashed three home runs and three doubles, eight of the nine hitters collected a hit, seven of nine scored a run, and five of nine had an RBI. Four batters into the first inning and the Saints grabbed the lead. Edouard Julien led off with a single to right-center. Brooks Lee lined a single to left putting runners at first and second. After a double steal, Yunior Severino made it 2-0 with a one out, two-run single to center.

In the second, the Saints put up another two runs. Tony Kemp led off the inning with a double to left-center. With one out Alex Isola walked. With two outs Lee walked to load the bases. Matt Wallner then dropped a fly ball single into left that scored two increasing the lead to 4-0.

For the fifth time this season the Saints hit back-to-back home runs as DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who was playing his first game since coming off the IL with a calf injury on May 26, smoked a solo homer to right-center, his ninth of the season and third straight game with a long ball, making it 5-0. Kemp followed with a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, giving the Saints a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Caleb Boushley was dominant on the mound for the Saints. He gave up a two-out single in the second to Ryan Vilade, a leadoff single in the third to Unroe, and a leadoff double to Vilade in the fifth. That was all he allowed. He went 7.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out five. He threw 76 pitches, 54 for strikes. Boushley was scheduled to go out for the eighth until the Saints bottom of the seventh took too long. Yunior Severino, hitting .378 with an 1.173 OPS over his last 24 games, crushed a solo homer to right-center leading off the fifth, his 14th of the season, making it 7-0. Severino went 4-5 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored. Diego Castillo followed with a double to left-center that ended the night for Mud Hens starter Matt Manning. With two outs Patrick Winkel dropped an RBI single into left increasing the lead to 8-0.

The Saints continued adding to their lead in the seventh. Keirsey Jr. led off with a single to center, moved to third on a double by Kemp, and scored on a groundout by Winkel making it 9-0. Keirsey Jr. went 3-5 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored. Kemp finished the night 3-4 with two doubles, a home run, RBI, and two runs scored.

Things got hairy in the ninth as the Mud Hens made it interesting. Austin Brice started the inning on the mound for the Saints and walked the leadoff man, Parker Meadows. Spencer Torkelson followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. With one out, Brice walked Bligh Madris loading the bases. A wild pitch scored a run making it 9-1. Eddys Leonard then hit a fly ball to left, but Wallner never saw it and the ball fell for an RBI double. A walk to Vilade loaded the bases. On a 2-2 pitch to Anthony Bemboom, Brice threw a pitch out of the zone and injured himself on the pitch. Nick Wittgren took over and his 3-2 pitch to Bemboom was sent into right for an RBI single making it 9-3. After a strikeout of Riley Unroe, Andrew Navigato unloaded on one to center for a grand slam, his ninth homer of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 9-7. They would bring the tying run to the plate after a Meadows single, but Wittgren got Torkelson on a check swing strike three to end the game.

The 11 straight wins is only bested by a 12-game winning streak across two seasons by the 2007-08 Independent clubs. The 2007 Saints won their final five game and the 2008 club won their first seven.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (2-5, 5.31) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Ty Madden (0-3, 9.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

