Two Up, Two Down for Griffins and Wings

February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Michael Rasmussen

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Michael Rasmussen(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned center Michael Rasmussen and goaltender Kevin Boyle to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad, and reassigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath and goaltender Kaden Fulcher to their taxi squad from the Griffins.

Rasmussen, 21, has skated in eight games for the Red Wings this season, posting three points (0-3--3) and six penalty minutes. Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, Rasmussen suited up in 18 games for Graz EC of the Austrian Eishockey Liga, recording five goals and 13 assists and 42 PIM. The third-year pro spent the 2019-20 season with the Griffins and posted among team leaders with 22 points (9th) and 15 assists (7th), despite being limited to 35 games due to injury. The Surrey, British Columbia, native played the majority of his rookie professional season (2018-19) with Detroit and tallied 18 points (8-10-18) in 62 games, finishing the year tied for third among Red Wings skaters with four power-play goals. In all, the 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward has totaled 21 points (8-13-21) in 70 games with the Red Wings and 24 points (9-15-24) in 38 games with the Griffins.

Boyle, 28, spent the last four seasons in the Anaheim Ducks organization. He played 20 games for their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, in 2019-20, posting a 9-7-2 record, a 2.82 goals against average and a 0.911 save percentage. In 117 career AHL games, all with San Diego, Boyle owns a 62-38-10 record, a 2.71 GAA, a 0.915 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder posted a shutout in his first NHL start with Anaheim on Feb. 13, 2019, stopping all 35 shots he faced against the Vancouver Canucks. In five career NHL appearances, Boyle is 1-3-0 with a 2.17 goals against average and a 0.928 save percentage.

McIlrath, 28, appeared in 16 games with Detroit during the 2019-20 season and recorded 48 hits and 23 PIM in 14:49 average ice time per game. He also skated in 44 games with Grand Rapids last season, registering eight points (0-8--8) and 73 PIM, second-most among Griffins. McIlrath has totaled 66 NHL appearances since making his NHL debut in 2013-14, totaling five points (3-2-5) and 121 penalty minutes with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. A 2017 Calder Cup champion with the Griffins, he has accumulated 39 points (8-31--39) and 332 PIM in 193 games with Grand Rapids since 2016-17.

Fulcher, 22, enters his third professional season after being limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder has appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two professional seasons, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

Griffins training camp practices will continue through Thursday at Van Andel Arena, as the team prepares to open the 2020-21 season on the road this Friday against the Chicago Wolves at 8 p.m. EST. Grand Rapids will play its first four games in hostile territory before returning to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20 for Opening Night presented by Huntington, when the Cleveland Monsters will provide the opposition at 4 p.m.

Griffins practices are closed to the public but open to media, with several new procedures and requirements in place. Any media needing information or assistance are invited to contact the Griffins' public relations department.

While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that the season will begin without fans in attendance. Fans are encouraged to watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all 30 Griffins games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

