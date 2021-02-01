Reign Announce Updates to 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced an updated regular-season schedule for the 2020-21 AHL season.

As a result of the Stockton Heat temporarily relocating to Calgary, Alberta for the upcoming season, several changes to the Reign's schedule were announced by the AHL earlier today. A revised schedule is attached.

The Reign's schedule will now consist of 40 games, including 20 home games, to be played at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. The Reign will still open the 2020-21 campaign against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, and will still begin their home schedule on Friday, February 12 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Ontario's entire season schedule will be played within the AHL's new Pacific Division, consisting of seven total teams. The Reign will play all six divisional opponents - Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose, Tucson - both home and away this season.

All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale now, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $34.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $44.99.

In alignment with the LA Kings, all Ontario Reign team activities at Toyota Sports Performance Center will be closed to the public and media until further notice.

