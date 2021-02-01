Ben Thomson Returns to Devils on PTO
February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today signed forward Ben Thomson to a professional tryout contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.
Thomson, 28, returns to the Devils after spending the last two seasons in the American Hockey League and ECHL. The Orangeville, ON native has played ten games this season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and recorded two assists. In the 2019-20 season, Thomson played five games with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers and 23 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
During his time with the Devils, the left-shooting forward played 276 combined games with both Albany and Binghamton. He also appeared in three National Hockey League games with the New Jersey Devils.
In 334 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, San Diego, and Bridgeport, Thomson has 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 points.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ben Thomson with the Orlando Solar Bears
