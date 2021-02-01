Binghamton Devils Issue Statement

NEWARK - Today, the National Hockey League postponed New Jersey Devils games through at least Saturday, February 6.

The Binghamton Devils will continue to operate out of the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, while following all recommended league guidelines to ensure the health and safety of their players and staff.

