Roadrunners Give Back 50/50 Raffle

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced that this season's Roadrunners Give Back 50/50 raffle will combine with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation for a weekly winner.

The weekly raffle will be conducted online and start every Monday at 10 a.m.; running until the following Monday at 9:30 a.m. Fans can purchase raffle tickets.

Tickets are available in the following packages:

5 tickets for $10

20 tickets for $20

49 tickets for $40

150 tickets for $100

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation and Roadrunners Give Back proudly supports local Arizona non-profits with the proceeds generated through the 50/50 raffle.

Official rules can be found HERE. Please note: Must be at least 18 years of age and in the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle tickets.

