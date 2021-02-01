Roadrunners Give Back 50/50 Raffle
February 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced that this season's Roadrunners Give Back 50/50 raffle will combine with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation for a weekly winner.
The weekly raffle will be conducted online and start every Monday at 10 a.m.; running until the following Monday at 9:30 a.m. Fans can purchase raffle tickets.
Tickets are available in the following packages:
5 tickets for $10
20 tickets for $20
49 tickets for $40
150 tickets for $100
The Arizona Coyotes Foundation and Roadrunners Give Back proudly supports local Arizona non-profits with the proceeds generated through the 50/50 raffle.
Official rules can be found HERE. Please note: Must be at least 18 years of age and in the state of Arizona to purchase a raffle tickets.
